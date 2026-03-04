Unilever Nigeria Partners UNICEF to Equip over 900,000 Youths

Raheem Akingbolu

Over 900,000 Nigerian youths have been impacted with essential employability, digital, and entrepreneurial skills needed to succeed in today’s world of work under the Future-X Unilever Campus Ambassadors Programme (FUCAP) by Unilever Nigeria Plc, in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The initiative is a two-and-a-half-year-old partnership that has leveraged a robust ecosystem anchored on UNICEF’s YOMA platform, Unilever’s social media channels, and higher education campus networks.

Unilever is a founding global partner of Generation Unlimited (GenU), a leading public-private youth development alliance that connects young people to opportunities in education, skills, and employment.

In Nigeria, the initiative enjoys strong national leadership, with the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, serving as Chairman of the GenU Nigeria Board, reflecting the country’s high-level commitment to youth development.

Speaking to journalists on this development, Managing Director of Unilever Nigeria, Tobi Adeniyi, described FUCAP as a proven partnership model that blends government leadership, UNICEF’s global development expertise, and Unilever’s purpose-led ambition to brighten everyday life for all.

Adeniyi noted that combining digital learning with on-campus engagement has been central to the program’s reach, with over 85,000 students impacted through 30 physical career seminars delivered across universities and polytechnics by trained Unilever Future Career Ambassadors (FUCAs) and partner institutions.

He underscored the programme’s strong alignment with Unilever’s core sustainability priority for improving livelihoods, an impact area that directly contributes to several UN Sustainable Development Goals by equipping young people with the skills and opportunities that enable them to thrive.

Also speaking, Chief of UNICEF, Lagos Office/Lead, Generation Unlimited Nigeria, Celine Lafoucriere, stated that “UNICEF, in partnership with Unilever, remains committed to empowering young Nigerians through the FUCAP initiative.

“Over the last two and a half years, the programme has focused on equipping young people with entrepreneurship skills, digital capabilities, and career guidance. FUCAP, now active in 20 universities, bridges the gap between academia and industry by bringing practical, real-world knowledge directly to students and creating clear pathways into employment. Through this partnership, we are strengthening an ecosystem that enables young people to transition confidently from learning to earning.”