TMDK Group Distributes Ramadan Packages to Over 15,000 Beneficiaries in Zamfara

The International Business Firm, TMDK Group, has distributed 7,000 bags of rice and over 10,000 bags of maize flour to more than 15,000 beneficiaries in Talata Mafara Local Government Area in Zamfara State.

The Ramadan gesture from the TMDK Group is aimed at cushioning the impact of economic challenges and strengthening community resilience at the grassroots level.

The foodstuff is targeted at supporting the less privileged and vulnerable members in the community during the holy month of Ramadan.

The Chairman and CEO of the TMDK Group, Alhaji Amadu Sule, represented by the General Manager, Alhaji Sa’adu Aliyu Modaci, while flagging off the distribution of the foodstuff in Talata Mafara on Sunday, said the group was always concerned about the welfare of the people.

He said a total of 15,000 beneficiaries were carefully selected from various communities within Talata Mafara LGAs.

“The beneficiaries comprised widows, orphans, low-income families, unemployed youths, and other economically vulnerable individuals.

“Each beneficiary received one bag of rice and one bag of maize flour.

“You know, we at TMDK are family and business; it is all about giving back to our people”, he explained.

The CEO further said, “We believe that when Allah blesses you, you shall extend that blessing to others.

“A total of 7,000 bags of rice, over 10,000 bags of maize flour were provided to more than 15,000 beneficiaries,” he explained.

“Ramadan is a blessed month, a month of mercy, sacrifice, patience, and compassion.

“It is a period when we are reminded that whatever Allah has given us is a trust, and part of that trust is to care for one another.

The GM described the programme as very special, as it is held in Talata Mafara, which is not just another community.

“This is the home of our Chairman (Alhaji Amadu Sule), our Executive Director (Ibrahim Musa), and they were all raised in this community.

“Alhamdulillah, this programme started with only 100 bags back in 2006 and today we are distributing over 7,000 bags of rice, over 10,000 bags of maize flour to more than 15,000 beneficiaries”, he further said.

“To the beneficiaries, we pray that Allah places barakah in these food items and multiplies them in your homes.

“We sincerely appreciate our traditional rulers, religious leaders, and community representatives for their guidance and support.

“Your leadership ensures fairness, dignity, and order in this process.

“On behalf of the Chairman, the Executive Director, and the entire TMDK family, we thank everyone,” he said.