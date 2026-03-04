Panel Finds Prima Facie Case of Negligence in Death of Chimamanda’s Son

•Three doctors suspended, case referred to disciplinary tribunal

•Euracare responds

Wale Igbintade





The Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) has established a prima facie case of medical negligence and professional misconduct in the death of Master Nkanu Adichie-Esege, the 21-month-old son of acclaimed author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

The Council’s findings followed an investigation initiated after a formal complaint was lodged on January 16, 2026.

Medical practitioners from Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital and Atlantis Paediatric Hospital responded to the allegations by filing affidavits and presenting oral testimony before the MDCN Investigative Panel.

At the conclusion of its 25th session held in Abuja on February 17–18, 2026, the panel determined that a prima facie case of medical negligence had been established against three doctors: Dr. Tosin Majekodunmi, Medical Director of Euracare; Dr. Titus Ogundare, an anaesthesiologist at Euracare; and Dr. Atinuke Uwajeh, Chief Medical Director of Atlantis Paediatric Hospital.

The Council subsequently issued interim suspension orders against the three practitioners pending the outcome of formal disciplinary proceedings.

In addition, the panel found that a case of professional misconduct had been established against 10 other practitioners from Atlantis Paediatric Hospital.

Those cases have been referred to the Medical and Dental Practitioners’ Disciplinary Tribunal for formal hearing and determination, in line with the Council’s statutory mandate.

Prior to the regulatory intervention, the child’s parents had, through their solicitor, Kemi Pinheiro, SAN, requested that Euracare provide a detailed medical report and full disclosure of the circumstances surrounding their son’s treatment and death.

The request formed part of efforts to obtain clarity on the medical management administered before the matter was escalated to regulatory authorities.

The MDCN stressed that its findings are preliminary and do not amount to a final determination of liability.

According to the Council, the affected practitioners are entitled to a full hearing before the Disciplinary Tribunal, where evidence will be thoroughly examined and a final decision rendered.

Further proceedings before the Tribunal are expected to commence in due course, as the Council reiterated its commitment to due process and professional accountability within Nigeria’s healthcare system.

Meanwhile in a late statement yesterday night, titled Euracare Multi-Specialist Hospital: Press Statement on the MDCN Investigation Panel’s Interim Suspension Order, the hospital defended the “professionalism and integrity” of its “clinical team. Dr. Tosin Majekodunmi and Dr. Titus Ogundare who are experienced professionals whose records of service to patients in Nigeria span many years.”

The full statement is reproduced below:

Our attention has been drawn to widespread media reports concerning the interim suspension orders and other findings issued by the Medical and Dental Practitioners Investigation Panel against thirteen doctors, two of whom are our clinical staff members in connection with the ongoing proceedings relating to the death of Master Nkanu Nnamdi Esege. We remain fully committed to cooperating with all relevant regulatory and judicial authorities in the course of their inquiries.

We however wish to place on record our confidence in the professionalism and in-tegrity of our clinical team. Dr. Tosin Majekodunmi and Dr. Titus Ogundare who are experienced professionals whose records of service to patients in Nigeria span many years. Both doctors have, in their respective careers, contributed meaning-fully to the delivery of quality healthcare to Nigerian patients at a standard com-parable to what is obtainable in the world’s leading medical facilities.

In the interest of transparency, since the commencement of this matter, we have conducted a thorough internal review of the clinical events in question, in line with our clinical governance standards and best practices. We have actively demon-strated our commitment to transparency and will continue to engage openly with all inquiries directed at us.

We are also compelled to draw attention to a number of serious concerns that have arisen in the course of these proceedings. It is our position that certain estab-lished processes and protocols have not been followed in the manner required. We have further noted, with deep concern, that matters covered by patient and insti-tutional confidentiality appear to have been disclosed outside the appropriate channels, and we consider this a serious breach that cannot go unaddressed.

We wish to state that we stand by the principles of equality, fairness, and good governance. Every party in this matter, including our institution and our staff, is entitled to a process that is conducted with rigour, impartiality, and respect for the rules that govern it. We will be raising these concerns through the appropriate le-gal and regulatory channels.

We continue to empathize with the family of Master Nkanu Nnamdi Esege. The loss of a child is a grief without measure, and we carry that awareness in every-thing we say and do in relation to this matter.