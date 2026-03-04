GreenPlinth Signs MOA with Benue State to Deliver 2mn Cookstoves

Esther Oluku and Light Nwobodo

Nigeria based climate and sustainability corporation, GreenPlinth Africa, had signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Benue state government to deliver two million clean energy cookstoves to indigent households in the state.

The MOA which was signed during the opening ceremony of the Green Conference 2026, which began in Lagos yesterday is part of GreenPlinth Africa’s campaign towards reducing carbon emissions on the continent.

The event, themed ‘Decarbonising Africa: Pathway to Climate Finance, Sustainable Growth and Green Economy’, brought together climate change stakeholders and policy experts across the country to chart a strategy towards reducing the continent’s climate footprints while drawing resources from the global climate fund.

The Deputy Managing Director and the Group Chief Finance Officer of Green Plinth Africa, Babatunde Aina, explained that the MOA is a binding document which commits parties to executing the agreements in the document.

According to him, Benue state is the first state in Nigeria to benefit from the carbon credits which will give the state two million clean cookstoves as a move towards reducing the state’s carbon score. He added that each beneficiary will also get N10,000 every month, 40 kilograms of briquettes and free access to a National Health Insurance Scheme.

“Benue will be the first state to benefit from carbon credits. They’ll be the first state we will be rolling out from. We would be distributing two million clean cook stoves to indigent households. Every individual that gets a clean cook stove in Benue State will get N10,000 every month,” he said.

On his part, Director General, Benue State Council on Climate Change, Dr. Daniel Mailumo, noted that the Memorandum of Agreement between GreenPlinth and the state is a lifeline towards supporting rural women many of whom depend on firewood and other high carbon generating energy sources for cooking.

“The deployment of clean cookstoves to Benue will mean that our rural women will no longer be using firewood for cooking, but will be using clean cookstoves that have zero or low emissions. This will also help our environment because we are driving towards net zero emissions,” Mailumo remarked.