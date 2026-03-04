Gov Mbah to Construct Access Road for FEDPOLY Ohodo

Governor Peter Mbah recently hosted members of the governing council and management of Federal Polytechnic, Ohodo, Igbo-Etiti LGA of the state, pledging his government’s support for the institution’s infrastructural development.

He promised to construct the seven-kilometre road leading to the polytechnic from the Otukpo-Obollo-Afor-9th Mile-Enugu Road, promising that his administration would support the institution in becoming a citadel of excellence in technological, engineering, and skills training.

Members of the governing council and management, led by the Chairman, Senator Emmanuel Ocheja, had on February 12 visited the governor for the first time since the institution’s establishment to inform him of the progress and challenges facing the institution.

The visit was facilitated by the member representing Nsukka Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Chidi Mark Obetta.

In his response to Ocheja’s requests, the governor further directed the Commissioner for Education, Prof Ndubueze Mbah, to liaise with the polytechnic’s authorities to determine critical areas of need where the state government could render support. He also promised to resolve the lingering issue of non-payment of compensation to landowners who had donated hectares of land for the institution’s permanent site.

The governor added that the institution will be a highly valuable partner in the realisation of the government’s science, technical and vocational capacity development for youth under the Smart Green School Initiative of the administration, which is expected to produce 260,000 technically inclined students annually.

While commending the polytechnic for the giant strides it has made in its short period of existence, he noted that the state government has a robust scholarship scheme that will encourage youths in their academic endeavours.

Ocheja highlighted in his presentation the achievements recorded by the institution within five years of its existence, especially the commencement of academic programmes, the accreditation of some courses by the National Board for Technical Education, and the subsequent admission of students across four schools.

He also recounted the construction of classroom blocks through TETFund sponsorship and sought the support of the state government and other stakeholders in addressing the institution’s challenge of low student enrolment.

“Our polytechnic was designed to bridge skills gap, expand access to quality technical education and empower our youths to become self-reliant contributors to national and state development,” he stated.

The council chairman noted that the polytechnic took cognisance of the Enugu landscape and keyed into the state government’s policy initiative to produce skilled graduates who would become drivers of technical development.

He commended the governor for prioritising education as the pillar of the government’s development initiatives, describing the allocation of 33 per cent of the state’s annual budget to the education sector as remarkable.

“A thriving Federal Polytechnic Ohodo would produce skilled, job-ready graduates who directly fuel your agenda for industrial growth, entrepreneurship and a knowledge-driven economy, thereby complementing your Smart Green Schools and new Science Technical and Vocational (STV) institutions,” he explained.

He applauded the ultra-modern science, technical and vocational schools constructed by the Mbah administration in each of the 260 wards of the state as legacy projects capable of turning the state into a hub of science and technical growth. According to him, these transformative efforts resonate with the polytechnic’s core mandate to equip young Nigerians with practical, industry-related skills that drive job creation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable economic growth.

The chairman said that 105 hectares of land had been secured for the institution’s permanent site, but noted that no compensation had been paid to the landowners. He said that the host community had approached the management with their reservations and had appealed to the governor to use his good office to resolve the matter and ensure the requisite compensation for the landowners.

Ocheja had earlier commended the federal government for its emphasis on Technical-Vocational Entrepreneurship Training (TVET). He said that the polytechnic was founded on the human capital development initiative of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, geared to achieve unhindered access to education through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFund) and other social investments.

He listed some of the critical challenges confronting the institution as inadequate infrastructure, particularly access roads at the take-off site and the permanent site; lack of reliable electricity, water supply, lecture halls, modern laboratories, workshops, offices, student hostels, an auditorium, and a convocation arena.

Aside from members of the council, management staff of the polytechnic, including the Rector, Dr Emmanuel Agada, were in attendance.