Gombe APC Adopts Tinubu as Sole Candidate for 2027 Election, Gov. Inuwa Expresses Confidence in Party’s Victory

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State has endorsed President Bola Tinubu as its sole candidate for the 2027 presidential elections, assuring of total support for his reelection.

The endorsement followed a motion moved by the Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Hon. Usman Bello Kumo, and seconded by the Speaker of Gombe State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abubakar Mohammed Luggerewo at the party’s State Congress in Gombe on Tuesday.

The event which was held at the Gombe Township Stadium in Gombe, the state capital had a mammoth crowd of party supporters who gathered to witness the affirmation and swearing in of candidates that emerged victorious at the Congresses.

Speaking at the occasion, governor of Gombe State, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya said the reforms embarked upon by President Tinubu has brought economic stability to the nation, adding the APC administration has set Nigeria on the path of sustainable economic transformation.

The governor noted the initial harsh effect of the reforms, arguing that it nonetheless addresses the over 40 years of indecision on subsidy removal that became inevitable at the time of assumption of office by the current administration.

Inuwa Yahaya thanked the President for providing leadership at a critical junction in the nation’s polity. “With what we have done here, everybody is involved, we will deliver Gombe to APC from top to bottom comes 2027. Mr. President should be rest assured that our work as APC speaks.

“Yes, there were hard decisions taken on subsidy, forex and so on, those tough decisions were inevitable, though it comes with hardship but as we can see, things are returning to normal. Some did not understand this at the beginning, but as we can see today, this was what is required to move on as a nation at the time. It has brought prosperity and that’s why we could fund projects and deliver on campaign promises” the governor told the cheering party men and women at the Gombe Township Stadium.

Earlier, Hon. Kumo who led a group of parliamentarians to the podium chronicled the numerous achievements of the APC governments in Gombe under governor Inuwa Yahaya and that of President Tinubu at the federal in the last 2years, pointing out that Nigeria under APC is on the right footing to greatness.

“As parliamentarians with deeper insight into what is going on in government, we can tell you that a lot of transformations have taken place, and a lot more is on the way,” Kumo said.

The House Chief Whip praised what he described as the exemplary leadership style of the state governor, urging party faithful to continue to support the party by turning out to deliver Gombe to APC again in the next elections.

Speaking earlier, Chairman, APC Congress Committee for Gombe State, Dr. Danjuma Dabo commended the governor for his leadership style. He said the peaceful and rancour free congress at ward, local and state government levels in the State are clear evidence of good leadership that has been the hallmarks of governor Inuwa Yahaya.

“You made our job easier by agreeing on consesus. Already you have screened based on character, loyalty and competence ahead of our assignment. We are therefore going to ensure that in line with party guidelines we carry out the affirmation as required by law. We also observed that there was not dissenting voice everywhere we visited.

Dr. Dabo reeled out names of elected officials at the State Congress and through a voice vote affirmed the elections of the candidates into the State Executive of the party.

He also commended the party members for their maturity throughout the exercise from the ward to the state level, noting that where equity and justice reign, peace and progress is guaranteed.