Firms Partner to Set New Standard for Rider Protection in Nigeria

Ebere Nwoji

Africa’s leading on-demand delivery platform, Chowdeck, has partnered with MyCoverGenius, a prominent insurance services provider, to secure personal accident insurance cover for more than 20,000 riders on its platform.

Under the agreement, which commenced on November 2025, every active Chowdeck rider will be automatically enrolled in a personal accident insurance plan powered by MyCoverGenius. The cover includes accidental medical expenses, temporary disability, and other key protections.

Speaking on the relevance of the collaboration, Head of Operations at Chowdeck, Umar Nasir, said the landmark collaboration had set a new benchmark for rider welfare in Nigeria, giving thousands of riders who serve over two million Chowdeck customers the security of a reliable safety net.

He said Since launched in October 2021, Chowdeck has grown to become one of Nigeria’s most trusted delivery platforms, known not just for speed and reliability, but also for its commitment to empowering riders.

He said the partnership with MyCoverGenius underscored Chowdeck’s continued investment in rider welfare and its mission to build a delivery ecosystem where safety, dignity and sustainability are prioritised.

Also speaking, the Chief Executive Officer at MyCoverGenius, Adebowale Banjo, said his organisation’s mission has always been to make insurance accessible, relevant, and impactful for everyday Africans.

He said by partnering with Chowdeck, his firm has not only extended protection to thousands of hardworking riders, but also demonstrating how digital platforms could integrate insurance in ways that directly improve lives.

Chowdeck is a technology company transforming how food and hospitality businesses operate across Africa.