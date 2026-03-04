Ex-PDP Chairman, Solomon Arenyeka, Emerges Delta APC Chair

*Oborevwori harps on urgency of preparations for 2027 election

Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta State on Tuesday held its state congress in Asaba with Chief Solomon Arenyeka emerging its new State Chairman.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori charged the newly constituted State Woking Committee, SWC to begin immediate preparations for total victory in the 2027 general elections.

The new chairman, Arenyeka emerged by consensus at the Delta APC State Congress held on Tuesday at the Cenotaph in Asaba. Elder Moses Iduh was elected Deputy Chairman, while Chief Efe Uko emerged as State Secretary.

Also elected through consensus were; Chief Paulinus Akpeki as Delta Central Chairman, Chief Emmanuel Amgbaduba as Delta South Chairman, Mr Daniel Ossai as Delta North Chairman, Elder Emmanuel Egbabor as State Organising Secretary and Mr Valentine Onojeghuo as State Publicity Secretary. Others elected include Mrs. Ifeyinwa Sobotie as State Woman Leader and Christopher Agali as State Youth Leader.

Chairman of the State Congress Electoral Committee, Mr Vita Abba, who declared the new executive duly elected after their affirmation by delegates, noted that the affirmation process was conducted in line with the party’s constitution and guidelines.

Addressing party faithful, the governor thanked the outgoing executive committee led by Elder Omeni Sobotie for steering the party through a tough “defining transition period” prompted by the political realignment of April 2025.

Oborevwori said, “I stand before you today filled with a deep sense of responsibility and brimming with optimism about the bright prospects of our great party. What began as a principled decision to align Delta State with the renewed vision of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has evolved into a powerful and unstoppable political movement.

He commended the discipline, cooperation and resilience demonstrated by party members across the state and described the peaceful conduct of congresses in the 270 wards, 25 local government areas and the State as a testament to the APC’s internal democracy.

“There was no imposition. What we witnessed is broad consultation, agreement and inclusiveness. This structure belongs to all of us,” he stated.

The governor charged the new executive to prioritize regular meetings, strengthen grassroots engagement and intensify voter mobilization efforts ahead of the 2027 polls.

“Our mission is unequivocal. We must secure victory at every level – the Presidency, the Senate, the House of Representatives, the Governorship and the State House of Assembly,” Oborevwori said, expressing confidence that the APC in the state would deliver massive votes for President Tinubu and all party candidates.

He reiterated that his administration remains committed to transparency, accountability and performance under the MORE Agenda, highlighting strides in infrastructure, healthcare, education, youth empowerment, agriculture, security and human capital development.

Earlier, former Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon. Victor Ochei, moved a motion for the dissolution of the outgone State Working Committee to pave the way for the election of a new leadership. The motion was seconded by Olorogun O’tega Emerhor and was unanimously adopted by party delegates.

In his remarks, immediate past State Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, described the congress as the product of collective sacrifice and unity. He said: “In politics, what we have is not ‘I’ but ‘we.’ The interest of the people is more important than personal interests,” urging the new leadership to lead with humility. He added that; “ability may take a man to the top, but humility keeps him there.”

He expressed confidence that the APC in its present form was formidable and capable of overwhelming any opposition.

In his acceptance speech, Chief Solomon Arenyeka thanked party leaders and members for the confidence reposed in him and members of the new State Working Committee.

“I am fully aware of the weight of this responsibility and do not take it lightly. We consider ourselves privileged to serve and we pledge to justify the confidence imposed in us,” he promised.

Arenyeka assured that the new executive would uphold the values of hard work, integrity, transparency and teamwork, while sustaining the tradition of consensus-building and accountability.

He paid tribute to Governor Oborevwori for what he described as exemplary leadership and unifying disposition, pledging that under his chairmanship, the Delta APC would become a model for other states.

Arenyeka said; “We have heard the marching orders from our leader. By God’s grace, we shall deliver all APC candidates in the 2027 elections”.

The congress, which drew party leaders and faithful from across the state and beyond, climaxed with the Delta State APC formally inaugurating a new leadership poised to embrace the task of setting the party machinery on the path of ahead of the next electoral cycle, majorly the 2027 general election in the country.