Electoral Act: Rescind Decision, Accommodate Mandatory Results  e- Transmission, Lawmakers Told

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, FixPolitics, has called on lawmakers to, as a matter of urgency and transparency, rescind their decision on the 2026 Electoral Act, and make electronic transmission of election results mandatory.

The group lamented that despite massive public opposition from different quarters signalling that the electronic transmission of results is long overdue in Nigeria, the National Assembly chose to go against the public to pass the bill.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja, the Executive Director of FixPolitics, Anthony Ubani, said Nigerians have become fully aware of electoral issues and have set their interest on transparency, accountability, free and fair elections, as well as stronger safeguards for votes.

He urged the lawmakers to consider it as a call to duty and nationhood, the amendment of the law within the window period still available before the next general election coming up in 2027.

According to Ubani, “Real-time electronic transmission of results from polling units is not a luxury; it is not an experiment. It is a democratic safeguard. It protects results at the point where they are most vulnerable.

“It reduces human interference. It builds public confidence. To weaken it is to weaken trust. And when trust in elections declines, democracy itself is endangered.

“We, therefore, make our position absolutely clear. This law must be rescinded. The National Assembly must urgently initiate corrective legislation that makes real-time electronic transmission of results mandatory and non-negotiable.

“Anything short of this will leave a permanent question mark over the credibility of future elections,” he said.

Ubani said that Nigeria could not afford another cycle of disputed elections, insisting that this could move the nation backward.

He added: “To those in authority, we say this is a moment to listen, correct this course while there is still time.

“To Nigerians, we say: remain peaceful, remain lawful, remain vigilant. Democracy must be defended through lawful civic action, sustained engagement, and unrelenting demand for accountability.

“We are not calling for chaos; we are calling for correction. Rescind this law, restore mandatory real-time electronic transmission, and protect the integrity of the Nigerian vote.”