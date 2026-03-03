  • Tuesday, 3rd March, 2026

Usman Onoja Appointed Chairman of Lovonus MFB

Nume Ekeghe

The Board of Directors of Lovonus Microfinance Bank Limited has approved the appointment of Usman Onoja as chairman, following the retirement of Alfred Okoigun from the role after more than a decade of pioneering leadership.

Okoigun has since transitioned to Chairman of Lovonus Group of Companies, marking the end of an era that saw the bank record significant milestones. Under his stewardship, Lovonus MFB expanded its customer base, strengthened its balance sheet and secured land for the construction of the Group’s permanent headquarters. His elevation was comme-morated at a send-off ceremony in Lagos, where stakeholders paid tribute to his contributions to the institution’s stability and growth.

In a statement, Onoja acknowledged the transformational strides recorded under Okoigun’s leadership, noting that the bank bolstered its capital base, enhanced governance structures, broadened its service offerings and deepened its commitment to financial inclusion.

“The growth we celebrate today is not accidental. It is the outcome of deliberate strategy, institutional discipline and forward-thinking leadership,” Onoja said. “Beyond financial performance and institutional milestones, your most enduring contribution may well be the culture you entrenched  a culture of integrity, accountability, resilience and service excellence.”

As he formally assumed office, Onoja pledged to consolidate the bank’s gains while positioning it for its next phase of growth.

“As I take on the role of Chairman of Lovonus MFB, I do so with a deep sense of responsibility and continuity. Having worked closely with you, I understand the standards that have been set. My commitment is to build on the foundation you laid to drive innovation, enhance governance, strengthen customer confidence and ensure that Lovonus MFB remains a pillar of financial empowerment,” he added.

