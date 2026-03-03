UniOsun Dismisses  250 Ghost Workers  Allegation, Affirms Credibility of Personnel Records

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

The management of the Osun State University yesterday dismissed allegations circulated by Sally Tibbot Consulting Nigeria Limited on the institution’s personnel audit records, describing them as unfounded and misleading.

The university was recently accused of having 250 ghost workers within the system.

A statement issued on behalf of the Directorate of Internal Audit and made available to THISDAY by the university’s Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, confirmed that the Director of Internal Audit, Mr. Adenrele Adewumi, said claims suggesting the existence of “fake staff” in the university were inconsistent with verified audit findings.

He said: “As the statutory authority responsible for overseeing the university’s internal audit processes, I state unequivocally that the allegations are unfounded, misleading, and not supported by verifiable audit records.

“Our external auditors, who have conducted comprehensive personnel, assets and financial audits of the university since January 2023, thoroughly reviewed the status of the 58 staff members referenced and confirmed their legitimacy under the provisions of the University Establishment Law (2006).

“Furthermore, the university’s payroll management internal control system, in which all staff, irrespective of rank or employment category, are required to sign a salary checker every month, makes it difficult for ‘ghost workers’ to be inserted into the university payroll.

“It is also important to note that the 258 staff listed by the consulting firm include several pioneers and currently serving members of staff, among them are the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Odunayo Clement Adebooye; current ASUU Chairman of the university, Dr. Olaosebikan Wende; former NASU Chairman, Mr. Issiah Fayemi; Professor Olukoya Ogen; Professor Bayonle Olorede; Professor Christopher Alebiosu; Professor John Agbonifo, among others. The Audit Unit has carefully studied and investigated the list and can confirm authoritatively that it is invalid.”

Adewumi explained that the institution’s governing law empowers the vice-chancellor to make certain categories of appointments, subject to ratification by appropriate statutory committees, noting that due process was followed in the appointments under review.

He added that the university is legally autonomous in its recruitment processes and does not require approval from the state Ministry of Human Resources before employing staff.

Adewumi further clarified that the affected individuals were engaged during a period of national accreditation exercises, stressing that their credentials were verified and their appointments duly audited.

According to him, “Describing them as ‘fake’ reflects a clear misunderstanding of university employment structures, which include visiting, sabbatical, adjunct, contract and other legitimate academic categories recognised in university statutes and guidelines.”

Reaffirming confidence in the integrity of the institution’s staffing system, the audit director stated that annual and investigative audits have consistently confirmed the accuracy and regulatory compliance of the university’s personnel records.

Osun State University, therefore, reiterated its commitment to transparency, accountability, and strict adherence to its enabling law and established auditing standards.

However, the university Vice Chancellor, Prof Clement Adeboye, expressed shock and anguish that he and his colleagues were declared ghost workers when they were never found wanting or missing in their various institutions.

He described the staff audit carried out by Sally Tibbot as a charade and sham, affirming that the firm demonstrated gross incompetence and open witch-hunting of workers.

Professor Adeboye narrated that many victims are now finalising court action against the consultant to claim damages for declaring them ghost workers, the statement added.