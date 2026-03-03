Starting the Year with Impact: Segilola Resources Delivers School, Skills, and Safety Initiatives in Host Communities

Uzoma Mba

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainable community development in Osun State, Segilola Resources Operating Limited (SROL), a subsidiary of Thor Explorations Ltd. and operator of Nigeria’s first commercial gold mine, commissioned a new primary school and launched a series of youth-focused empowerment and sensitisation programmes in its host communities.

The Imogbara Primary School, inaugurated on 25th February, was constructed to provide a safe, inclusive, and conducive learning environment for students. This project delivered new classroom blocks, a dedicated administrative and staff room, and chairs and tables for pupils and staff alike. For SROL, this milestone represents more than just a construction project; it is a long-term commitment to education as a foundation for social progress and economic opportunity.

Speaking at the primary school’s inauguration, Austin Menegbo, Country Manager, Segilola Resources Operating Limited, said, “Primary education is the foundation that shapes young minds and sets children on the path to lifelong learning. Beyond expanding access to quality education in the Imogbara community, this project also created employment opportunities during construction, contributing to local economic growth. We believe this school will not only inspire children to dream bigger, but also improve lives across the community.”

Building on this milestone, SROL rolled out a range of youth empowerment initiatives on 26th February to build life skills, promote safety, and strengthen community resilience. These include the Youth Empowerment Program (YEP), Teacher’s Initiative Program, Health, Safety and Environment (HSE) Sustainability Program, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Ilesha Youth Sensitisation and Command Youth Safety Education (YES) Program.

Through the Youth Empowerment Program (YEP), 17 young people from Iperindo, Odo-Ijesha, and Imogbara communities received vocational training in business areas such as barbing, hairdressing, tailoring, aluminium fabrication, carpentry, and cocoa merchanting.

The Teacher’s Initiative Program is an essential part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitment to improving educational outcomes in its host communities. It empowered pupils and teachers in the Iperindo, Odo-Ijesha, and Imogbara communities with resources for all primary and secondary school subjects, including Mathematics, English, Physics, Chemistry, and Government.

Meanwhile, the HSE Sustainability Program focused on safety awareness, educating youths on fire emergency response, including the proper use of fire extinguishers, as well as road safety measures such as speed limits, zebra crossings, and traffic signage. Complementing this effort, the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) Ilesha Command Youth Safety Education (YES) Program educated pupils and youths on road safety practices and civic responsibility.

Speaking at the empowerment program, Madhurii Sarkar Amoda, Community Development and Stakeholder Manager at SROL, stated, “We are always on the move to find and deliver projects that can directly impact the growth and development of our host communities. These initiatives bridge the gap between youth potential and opportunity while also equipping them for future progress and success.”

From the classrooms in Imogbara Primary School to the youth vocational workshops and safety programs in its three host communities, Segilola Resources Operating Limited is demonstrating that responsible mining isn’t just about extracting value from the ground but also creating value for the host communities that make it possible.