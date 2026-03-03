NAF Airstrikes Eliminate Terrorist Commanders, Fighters, Dismantle  Headquarters in Sambisa Forest

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has confirmed the elimination of high-value terrorist commanders and their fighters following a precision airstrike conducted in the Sambisa Forest axis of Borno State.

The operation, carried out by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai under the Joint Task Force (North-East), targeted insurgents’ strongholds in the Yuwe general area on February 28, 2026.

According to the NFA Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ehimen Ejodame, the mission was executed after detailed Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions verified the presence of structures serving as command hideouts and logistics depots for terrorist leaders.

Ejodame stated that the early morning air interdiction was intelligence-driven and carefully coordinated to ensure precision.

The NAF strike aircraft subsequently engaged the confirmed targets, delivering accurate bombardments that destroyed key facilities and dismantled what was described as a critical command-and-control hub within the Sambisa axis.

“Post-strike battle damage assessments, supported by credible intelligence, confirmed the neutralisation of several senior commanders and fighters believed to have been coordinating attacks within the theatre of operations. The strikes also disrupted supply chains and significantly weakened the insurgents’ operational capabilities,” Ejodame said.

The Air Force disclosed that surveillance flights have continued over the area to monitor fleeing elements and identify additional verified targets, maintaining sustained pressure on terrorist remnants attempting to regroup.

Reacting to the development, the Chief of the Air Staff, Sunday Kelvin Aneke, commended the professionalism and precision of the aircrew and supporting teams involved in the mission.

He reaffirmed the NAF’s commitment to denying terrorists safe havens anywhere in the country.

“The Nigerian Air Force will continue to project decisive air power in close coordination with ground forces until all identified terrorist enclaves are dismantled,” he said.

Ejodame stressed that intelligence-led operations would remain central to ongoing efforts to restore lasting peace and security.