  • Tuesday, 3rd March, 2026

Congress: Ondo APC United, No Room for Two Leaders, LACOT Warns Troublemakers

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

The Lucky Aiyedatiwa Campaign Organisation for Tinubu (LACOT) has declared that the Ondo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) remains united, warning individuals it describes as trouble makers against any attempt to disrupt the prevailing peace in the state.

Chairman of the LACOT, Dr Oladipupo Okeyomi, popularly known as Carry Go, made the position known in a press statement, where he applauded what he termed the existing peace within the party, noting that today’s State Congress of the APC symbolised cohesion and stability.

Okeyomi maintained that there is no crisis in any way within the Ondo APC, dismissing suggestions of internal discord as unfounded.

“There is no crisis in Ondo State APC. The peaceful conduct of the State Congresses clearly shows that our party is united and focused,” he said.

He stressed that leadership within the state chapter of the party is not in dispute, insisting that there cannot be two leaders over a state.

“There cannot be two leaders over a state. Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa is the Leader of the APC, being the ruling party in Ondo State. That position is clear and settled,” Okeyomi stated.

According to him, those creating the impression of division are individuals with inordinate ambition ahead of future elections.

“Only persons with inordinate ambition, who are afraid of their own shadows and scared of diligent party members, are constituting nuisance through desperation,” he said.

The LACOT chairman cautioned such elements to desist from acts capable of disturbing the peaceful atmosphere in Ondo State.

“We warn trouble makers not to disrupt the existing peaceful atmosphere in the state. The peace being enjoyed must not be undermined,” he added.

Okeyomi further reiterated LACOT’s commitment to mobilising support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu in 2027, assuring the President of 99.9 per cent of the votes from Ondo State.

“We are fully committed to mobilising total support for the re-election of President Bola Tinubu come 2027.

“Ondo State will deliver 99.9 per cent of the votes,” he declared.

He described President Tinubu’s achievements across sectors nationwide as overwhelming, adding that the President’s progressive train must not be stopped, having renewed the hope of the Nigerian masses.

On Governor Aiyedatiwa’s administration, Okeyomi said the governor is busy performing to the delight of the people of Ondo State and must be allowed to carry out his constitutional duties without distraction.

He added that LACOT would also support the governor for another term in office.

He disclosed that activities are already in the pipeline for a statewide awareness tour of the LACOT, which will touch virtually all communities across the 18 local government areas of Ondo State.

