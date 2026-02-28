PDP Ranks Further Depletes as Fintiri, Officials, 14 LGAs Defect to APC

*We wish you good luck, former party tells governor

*25 Osun PDP assembly members join Accord Party

Chuks Okocha in Abuja, Daji Sani in Yola and Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State, alongside his cabinet, 39 Special Advisers, and political structures in 14 local Government Areas (LGAs) have officially defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a related development, 25 members of the Osun State House of Assembly elected on the platform of the PDP, yesterday formally announced their defection to the Accord party.

A statement issued by the speaker’s Chief Press Secretary, Olamide Tiamiyu, confirmed that the decision was reached during a parliamentary meeting.



Following the defection, the convener of All Democratic Alliance (ADA) and League of Northern Democrats, Dr. Umar Ardo has said that the reported defection of Ahmadu Fintiri, Governor of Adamawa State, from the PDP to the APC will not save his political career, adding that it represents a deeply repugnant episode in Adamawa state politics.

This is as the PDP waved Fintiri bye and wished him good luck in his newfound party.

In a statewide broadcast in Yola, Fintiri, announced that his decision was driven by the need to fast-track development and act in the best interest of Adamawa State residents.



Fintiri’s defection came 48 hours after the Speaker of Adamawa State House of Assembly, Bathiya Wesley, resigned from PDP alongside 13 other lawmakers. This move is expected to give APC control of Adamawa State, which was previously held by PDP.

The governor cited the desire to ensure welfare and development for Adamawa residents as the reason behind his defection, stating, “This defection is anchored on the desire to ensure the welfare and development of our people.”

Also, Members of the Adamawa State Executive Council pledged their loyalty and commitment to Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri as he joined the APC.



In a statement, the commissioners announced their decision to follow Fintiri to the APC, citing his exemplary leadership and commitment to the development of the state.

The Chairman of commissioners Forum, Alloycious Babadoke praised Fintiri’s governance, stating that he has elevated the state to an enviable height, making it a development model.

They commended his qualities in governance, which have provided a conducive working environment and enabled them to perform their duties effectively.



At a separate occasion at the Deputy Governor’s office in Yola, the Chairman of Special Advisers Forum, Hon. Bala Buba Jada pledged to collaborate with the commissioner and follow Fintiri wherever he goes.

The Chairman, ALGON, Hon Sulieman Gangkuba, also announced that 14 local councils have defected to the APC, with seven others to follow suit. Gangkuba praised Fintiri’s leadership, describing him as a capable leader who listens to his people. He commended Fintiri’s style, saying it has earned him the respect and loyalty of his constituents.



Meanwhile, Ardo, while carpeting the defection in a statement, said, ”This move, devoid of ideological conviction or principles, exemplifies the cynical culture of political opportunism that continues to debase democratic norms in Nigeria. Defections undertaken for personal protection rather than public service insult the mandate freely given by the people and erode trust in democratic institutions.”

He further said, ”Adamawa people know serious financial misappropriations undertaken by the Fintiri regime in his years of locusts. Already, the Governor faces a pending 5-counts charge of corruption, money laundering and fraud before the Federal High Court, Abuja.

”While the law must take its course and due process be respected, no change of party colours can either substitute accountability or save him from being prosecuted. Neither can political realignment launder reputations nor extinguish legitimate scrutiny.”



In the meantime, the PDP yesterday bid farewell to Fintiri. In a statement, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Emeombong, stated: ”This move, though long speculated, had attracted several rebuttals from the Governor himself, even as recent as last week, after the Presidential visit to Adamawa. By this announcement, the Governor himself has confirmed what hitherto was a rumour, by aligning with the ruling Party, a move he says is in the “developmental interest” of his state.



”While we acknowledge that this move is well within Fintiri’s legal rights, it is clearly against political principles and morality, a challenge to multi-party democracy and democratic consolidation. For a person to abandon a platform that provided political coverage for him, across many election cycles at the sight of slight discomfort, is unambiguously an exhibition of unrestrained cowardice, and not a mark of a principled politician.

”We urge our members in Adamawa to accept this sad reality with grace, knowing that the true test of a person is during times of inconvenience and contention. They should remain resolute in the hope that the rebirth movement of our party is on course and will certainly reposition our party back to winning ways.”

According to the statement, the members had resigned from the PDP weeks ago. Following what they described as deep reflection and extensive consultations with supporters, political associates and key stakeholders, they resolved to align with Accord.

The lawmakers stated that they were convinced that Accord provides a more stable, inclusive and people-centred platform through which they can continue to serve the people of Osun State.

They emphasised the importance of identifying with a political party that reflects the values they hold dear.

The lawmakers explained that the move was driven by a determination to advance the collective interests of the people and to sustain development across the state.

Meanwhile, after the Parliamentary, they proceeded to the Banquet Hall to meet with the Governor and Top Accord leaders where the formal declaration was officially made by the speaker

They reaffirmed their support for the Governor, Sen. Ademola Jacskon Nurudeen Adeleke, commitment to quality representation, transparency and responsive leadership.

The defecting members also urged their supporters and well-wishers to remain steadfast and join them as they embark on this new political chapter.

They further noted that their decision to join the Governor’s party was aimed at ensuring continuity in governance and accelerating development for the people of Osun State.