Paul Onuachu Leading Turkish Goal Poaching Pack

When goal scoring is mentioned in the Turkish Super Lig, at least in the past three seasons, one name that readily comes to mind is Victor Osimhen. That may however change this season as a new Sheriff seems to be in town in another Nigerian. In 21 league matches played, Paul Onuachu leads the goals scorer chart with 18 goals thereby placing Trabzonspor in contention for the Super Lig title

Super Eagles striker, Paul Onuachu yesterday extended his sensational scoring streak to seven consecutive matches, as Trabzonspor defeated Fatih Karagumruk 3-1 in their Turkish Super Lig encounter. He scored the first goal to keep Trabzonspor third in the Super Lig standings with 51 points.

Onuachu has now scored in seven consecutive Süper Lig matches, marking the longest scoring streak of his Trabzonspor career across his two spells at the club.

His previous personal best was a run of four successive league games between 20 September and 18 October 2025, when he scored against Gaziantep FK, Fatih Karagümrük, Kayserispor and Çaykur Rizespor.

The encounter burst into life midway through the first half, producing three goals in a frantic five-minute spell.

The 31-year-old forward positioned himself perfectly in the centre of the box before dispatching a right-footed finish to put Trabzonspor ahead.

His clinical effort sealed what ultimately stood as the winning goal, capping a blistering first-half surge from the visitors.

The goal takes his tally to 18 in 21 league appearances, further strengthening his position among the division’s most prolific scorers.

In doing so, he has already eclipsed the 15 goals he managed in 21 league outings during his previous loan spell at the club in the 2023/24 campaign.

Just recently, Onuachu won the Turkish Süper Lig Goal of the Week award, he won the accolade for his superb strike in Trabzonspor’s 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahçe at the Papara Park penultimate weekend.

The Nigerian international has won a number of individual accolades this season.

The Africa Cup of Nations bronze medallist claimed the Goal of the Month awards in August and September, and was also named Turkish Süper Lig Player of the Month for October.

However, Turkish football expert, Erdal Ho has criticized the Super Eagles striker, claiming his inability to press effectively makes him a tactical liability.

Onuachu has arguably been the standout performer in the Süper Lig this season. Since joining Trabzonspor from Southampton in a €5.7 million deal, he has been the catalyst for the club’s title charge.

The marksman has proven he possesses the technical flair to match his physical presence, scoring several spectacular goals born out of pure ingenuity.

Thanks to his clinical finishing, the Black Sea Storm currently sit third in the Turkish top flight with 51 points from 24 games.

While Onuachu has undoubtedly elevated the team’s quality, Erdal Ho believes the Nigerian is only thriving because coach Fatih Tekke, has tailored his playing system specifically to mask his flaws.

According to Ho, the Super Eagles star struggles with pressing and loses the ball too easily—an issue he believes would be a significant problem for most modern, high-intensity teams.

“If you’re playing with Onuachu, you’re a man down in defense,” Ho said.

“You can’t pressure with Onuachu, and when you do, he finds space easily. Onuachu loses the ball a lot with his back turned. He’s a great goal-scorer, but if he’s playing, your midfield and wings need to be top-notch.”

Despite the criticisms, Onuachu remains one of the most important players at Trabzon. He has been involved in more than a third of the team’s goals in the league.

Onuachu made Trabzonspor history in February by becoming the first foreign player to score in both league meetings against Samsunspor in a single Super Lig season. He was also named the best player in the Turkish Super Lig for October and has claimed the Goal of the Month award twice this season.

He will look to continue banging in the goals for Trabzonspor until the end of the season as they challenge for the title.

Onuachu is delivering the most efficient season of his Süper Lig career with Trabzonspor, turning steady production into outright dominance.

The Nigerian striker has already eclipsed his 2023 to 2024 campaign, scoring more goals in fewer matches and sharpening every measurable aspect of his game.

His height and physicality made him one of the league’s most difficult forwards to contain in aerial duels, and he quickly became the team’s focal point in attack. This season, he has evolved from a target man into a complete finisher.

His minutes per goal have improved slightly to 101, but the more telling figure is his 0.84 goals per game average.

That jump reflects sharper movement, quicker decision-making and improved efficiency in converting chances. He is not merely waiting for service.

He is creating separation, attacking space earlier and finishing with greater composure.

Trabzonspor have scored 45 goals in 23 league matches. Onuachu has delivered 17 of them, accounting for 37.2% of the team’s output.

More than one in every three league goals belong to him. In a side that has struggled for consistency at times, his production has provided stability and belief.

His influence stretches beyond the league. Across all competitions, Onuachu has scored 34 goals in 46 official matches for Trabzonspor.

He is not padding statistics in comfortable victories. He is scoring when matches are tight, when pressure is high and when Trabzonspor need a response.