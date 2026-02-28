Oshiomhole Hails CBN’s Reforms to Reset Economy

James Emejo in Abuja

The Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District/ member of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), under the leadership of Mr. Olayemi Cardoso for implementing bold reforms aimed at repositioning the economy.

Oshiomhole spoke while responding to a presentation by Cardoso during an interactive session with the President’s economic team in Abuja.



The CBN governor was represented by the Deputy Governor, Economic Policy, Dr. Muhammad Sani Abdullahi.

Oshiomhole, who said he was among those who were critical of the CBN’s management when it was appointed by President Bola Tinubu, praised the bank’s efforts to ensure lasting reforms in the economy.

The former Governor of Edo State, “I was one of those who were very critical when you were appointed, but today, I am one of your marketers.



“You must sustain those tools and not be influenced by politics. You should be guided by pure economic logic.”

Speaking earlier, Abdullahi took the committee through the bank’s reforms, which had helped moderate both food and headline inflation and maintain exchange rate stability.

While reaffirming the commitment of the apex bank in achieving single-digit inflation, he lauded the coordination between the fiscal and monetary authorities to promote economic stability and growth, which are the key priorities of the central bank.