Mikano Motors Partners Autochek Africa for Access to New Vehicle Ownership,  Smarter Financing

Mikano Motors has entered a strategic partnership with Autochek Africa, Nigeria’s leading digital automotive and financing platform, to fundamentally change how Nigerians discover, evaluate, and own new vehicles.

The partnership will be formally launched at a press conference on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 10:00 AM, at the Mikano Motors Showroom, 65 Adeola Odeku, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Effective immediately, customers can browse the full Mikano Motors lineup, including Changan, Maxus, and other brands within its portfolio on a dedicated Mikano Motors Virtual Showroom hosted on the Autochek platform. From a single interface, buyers can compare models side-by-side, apply for structured automotive loans, explore flexible payment plans, and receive faster credit decisions, completing key stages of the purchase process without stepping into a showroom.

For Mikano Motors, the collaboration is an extension of its ownership philosophy.

“Our focus has always been on delivering not just new vehicles, but a complete ownership experience. That includes up to six years’ warranty or up to 200,000 kilometres, nationwide aftersales support, and the confidence that comes from a 33-year legacy of trust,” said Joelle Haykal, Group Executive Director of Mikano Motors. “Our vehicles are built for Nigerian roads engineered for durability and performance, so our customers always drive with peace of mind. This partnership allows us to combine premium mobility with smart financing solutions, giving customers greater flexibility, confidence, and control over how they own a vehicle.”

For Autochek Africa, the partnership deepens its footprint with a marquee OEM partner and extends the reach of its embedded financing infrastructure to Mikano’s established customer base across Nigeria.

“The demand for vehicles in Nigeria has never been the issue; access to financing has,” said Etop Ikpe, Chief Executive Officer at Autochek Africa. “Our partnership with Mikano Motors is designed to close that gap. By combining Mikano’s premium vehicle portfolio with our embedded financing technology, we are unlocking access to multiple banking partners with fast approvals so that anyone can find an offer that suits them, allowing more Nigerians to own brand-new cars with confidence.”

The launch of the Mikano Motors Virtual Showroom on Autochek marks a broader shift in how premium automotive brands are positioning themselves in Nigeria’s digital economy. As consumers increasingly expect to initiate and manage major purchases online, the integration of physical showroom quality with digital accessibility sets a new benchmark for the industry.

Together, Mikano Motors and Autochek Africa are redefining how vehicles are discovered, financed, and owned in Nigeria — and signaling what’s possible for the continent.

Mikano Motors is a division of Mikano International, representing globally recognized automotive brands in Nigeria, including Changan, Deepal, Maxus, and others. The division is committed to delivering quality vehicles, reliable after-sales support, and innovative mobility solutions tailored to the Nigerian market.

Autochek Africa is a leading pan-African automotive technology company transforming how vehicles are bought, sold, and financed across the continent. With its marketplace and embedded financing solutions, Autochek provides individuals and businesses with better access to quality vehicles while powering automotive commerce at scale. Autochek’s infrastructure combines data, technology, and strategic partnerships to make vehicle ownership more transparent, affordable, and accessible throughout Africa.