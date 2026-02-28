 Leaders’ Summit Returns, As 20th Lagos Motor Fair and 13th Africa Autoparts Expo Holds

Bennett Oghifo

Momentum is building ahead of the 20th Lagos Motor Fair and 13th Africa Autoparts Expo, as organisers announce progress on the preparations for what promises to be a landmark edition of West Africa’s flagship automotive exhibition. The three-day event is scheduled to hold from March 17 to 19, 2026, at the iconic Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

At a media briefing in Lagos, the Chairman of the Organising Committee and Managing Director of BKG Exhibitions Limited, Mr. Ifeanyichukwu Agwu, described the forthcoming edition as a defining moment for the region’s automotive ecosystem.

“We have curated a truly all-inclusive event to ensure a rewarding experience for every stakeholder,” Agwu said. “This milestone 20th edition will be significantly different—rich in content, broader in participation, and intentionally designed to elevate the fair from a trading platform to a catalyst for industrial and economic transformation.”

Autoparts Market Leaders’ Conference Returns

A major highlight of this year’s programme is the return of the Autoparts Market Leaders’ Conference/Summit, following its successful debut in 2025. Conceived as a high-level strategic forum, the summit seeks to foster cohesion among traders, importers, distributors, manufacturers, and policy influencers within Nigeria’s vast automotive component sector.

With Nigeria widely regarded as a dominant force in the Sub-Saharan African autoparts market, the summit aims to strengthen collaboration and create a unified leadership structure capable of driving long-term growth.

The 2026 edition will convene under the theme: “Transforming the Automotive Component Parts Industry in Nigeria: Leadership Strategies for Growth and Sustainability.” Through expert-led presentations and panel discussions, participants will interrogate pressing issues shaping the industry’s future, including local manufacturing expansion to reduce import dependence, the establishment of a central leadership framework to enhance operational efficiency, strategic partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to guarantee consistent access to quality parts, and improved supply chain management supported by structured bulk procurement systems.

Organisers say the summit is designed as a premier networking and knowledge-sharing platform, providing market leaders with direct engagement opportunities with participating OEMs. Attendees are expected to gain actionable insights, access to key decision-makers, and practical strategies for scaling their businesses in an increasingly competitive environment.

A Global Automotive Marketplace

Beyond the conference halls, the exhibition floor will reflect the international scope of the fair. Major vehicle manufacturers, auto dealers, financial institutions, insurance providers, and oil and gas companies have confirmed participation, reinforcing the fair’s position as a comprehensive automotive marketplace.

According to Agwu, more than 100 OEMs from Asia, Europe, and the Americas have confirmed their presence, ready to showcase cutting-edge products, technologies, and innovations across the automotive value chain.

From passenger vehicles and commercial fleets to spare parts, lubricants, diagnostics, and workshop equipment, visitors can expect a broad spectrum of solutions tailored to African markets.

The fair will also serve as a financial hub, offering visitors access to information on auto financing schemes, insurance packages, leasing models, and emerging fleet management solutions—critical enablers for businesses navigating today’s economic realities.

Business Meets Entertainment

While commerce and policy dialogue remain central, organisers are equally committed to creating a vibrant and engaging atmosphere. The programme will feature performances by popular artists, cultural showcases, model parades, and a city road show designed to amplify visibility and draw in a wider audience.

“We are celebrating two decades of resilience, innovation, and partnership,” Agwu noted. “As we mark 20 years, we are not only reflecting on how far we have come, but also positioning the fair as a strategic driver of Nigeria’s industrial aspirations.”

He further highlighted the consolidation of partnerships, including collaboration with industry stakeholders such as MOMAN, as part of deliberate efforts to strengthen institutional backing and expand the fair’s economic impact.

Driving Nigeria’s Industrial Future

Over the years, the Lagos Motor Fair and Africa Autoparts Expo have evolved beyond a conventional trade show into a strategic meeting point for investors, policymakers, manufacturers, and entrepreneurs. The 2026 edition is expected to reinforce that legacy—blending commerce, innovation, policy engagement, and entertainment into a single, high-impact platform.

With heightened international participation, a reinvigorated leaders’ summit, and a strong emphasis on local industry development, the 20th Lagos Motor Fair and 13th Africa Autoparts Expo is poised to be the definitive automotive gathering of the year.

From March 17 to 19, 2026, all roads will lead to Victoria Island as industry stakeholders converge at the Federal Palace Hotel for three days of networking, deal-making, and forward-looking dialogue aimed at steering Nigeria’s automotive sector toward a more sustainable and competitive future.