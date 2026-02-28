How Nigeria’s Festive Season Reshapes Tourism Ecosystem

Different stakeholders have continued to add their voices on how Detty December impacts the tourism sector in Nigeria, writes Charles Ajunwa

The Naija7Wonders Meeting 3.0 hosted by the organisers of Akwaaba African Travel Market and convened by travel promoter, Ikechi Uko, brought together tourism, travel and hospitality stakeholders to strategise on improving coordination and profitability of Nigeria’s December tourism season.

The President of the National Association of Tour Operators (NATOP) and Chief Executive Officer of Grand Express Tour Centre (GET), Alhaja Bolaji Mustapha, attributed the growing success of Nigeria’s Detty December tourism phenomenon to years of groundwork by Nigerian tour operators.

Mustapha said inbound travel packages were completely sold out in December 2025, reflecting unprecedented demand from both the diaspora and international visitors.

“December was extremely busy. Inbound travel sold out completely, and Lagos witnessed weddings back-to-back throughout the period,” she said.

She highlighted the increasing international appeal of Nigerian social and cultural events, citing a wedding in Lagos that recorded a large turnout of guests from Rwanda as evidence of Nigeria’s rising profile as a festive travel destination.

The NATOP President, however, noted that the Detty December boom also came with challenges. One of the major issues was congestion at airports, driven by the massive influx of Nigerians in the diaspora returning home for the festive season.

Another key challenge, she said, was the sharp increase in accommodation costs, with apartments and hotels charging significantly higher rates during the peak period. She stressed the need for better collaboration between tour operators and hotel owners, urging both parties to work towards subsidised and contract-based rates ahead of the 2026 Detty December season.

Looking ahead, the NATOP President revealed that tour operators are already working on strategies to make Detty December 2026 more organised and globally competitive. Among the plans is the rollout of professionally produced welcome videos aimed at foreign visitors, similar to tourism promotion initiatives adopted by Kenya following the visit of global internet sensation IShowSpeed.

She also emphasised the importance of early communication, encouraging international travellers to book their trips through licensed tour operators well ahead of time.

Mustapha called on government at all levels to intensify efforts to develop and upgrade tourism sites across the country, noting that Detty December has evolved beyond being a Lagos-centric event. “Detty December is no longer just about Lagos. It is now a national tourism phenomenon that can showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage if properly supported,” she said.

According to her, with sustained private-sector collaboration and stronger public-sector backing, Detty December could become one of Africa’s most powerful tourism brands, driving economic growth, job creation and global visibility for Nigeria.

Nigeria has mapped over 850 traditional festivals, boasts 1,400 kilometres of coastline, 12,000 hotel rooms and 37 airports and airstrips — yet remains at the “very beginning” of unlocking a multi-billion-dollar cultural tourism economy, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Obi Asika, has said.

Asika argued that Nigeria’s creative and cultural assets — if properly packaged, digitised and monetised — could rival traditional revenue sources.

“We have indexed over 850 festivals already. If you brand them, merchandise them, build products around them, this is a multi-billion-dollar segment,” he said.

He added that beyond traditional festivals, Nigeria’s contemporary cultural events could push the total number of festivals above 3,000 when fully counted and structured.

According to him, Nigeria’s tourism ecosystem is stronger than widely perceived. “We have 37 airports and airstrips. We have 12,000 hotel rooms. We have 1,400 kilometres of virgin beach, less than 20 kilometres properly developed. The base assets are there,” he said.

He also revealed that hotel occupancy in major Nigerian cities averages between 75 and 80 per cent, while an estimated 100 million Nigerians travel at least 100 kilometres annually — meeting the global definition of domestic tourism.

Asika announced that the Federal Executive Council has approved a national framework known as “Niger Season”, designed to calendarise cultural and tourism events across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory to position Nigeria as a 12-month destination.

The initiative, he said, seeks to integrate federal and subnational efforts while encouraging private sector investment in festivals, heritage sites and waterfront development.

“The biggest resource Nigeria has is the Nigerian,” Asika stated. “Once we back the Nigerian, we will win.”

Asika defended pricing spikes during the season, noting that hotel rates in global cities such as New York can rise by as much as 600 percent during peak events.

He said that Nigerians should avoid excessive negativity about the festive season pricing.

“Anywhere in the world that becomes hot, prices go up. During the United Nations General Assembly in New York, prices can rise 600 percent. That’s global reality,” he said.

He maintained that Detty December did not emerge by accident but is the result of years of investment by both private promoters and state governments. He referenced the early ‘One Lagos’ initiative launched in 2015 and longstanding events such as the Calabar Carnival, now over two decades old.

According to Asika, festive activity during the last Christmas season extended beyond Lagos, with significant participation in Enugu, Abuja, Jos, Port Harcourt, Uyo and Calabar.

He cited industry data estimating that Lagos nightlife alone generated $900 million in 2024. Extrapolated across roughly 40 major cities nationwide, he suggested nightlife could represent a $3 billion segment of the economy.

Acting Chief Operating Officer and Head of Aeronautics and Cargo at MMA2, Remi Jibodu, revealed that daily foot traffic at the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal 2 climbed to about 15,000 people per day during the 2025 Detty December period, reflecting an unprecedented surge in passenger movement driven largely by returning diaspora Nigerians.

Jibodu, an aviation expert, said the domestic terminal experienced an unprecedented festive rush, describing the airport as both a gateway infrastructure and an emerging tourism touch point during peak travel periods.

According to him, many of the travellers were Nigerians returning from abroad, with several connecting from international flights to cities hosting December entertainment and cultural activities. He noted that the influx exceeded projections and placed pressure on terminal facilities, including departure halls and passenger amenities.

However, he said emergency response systems and rapid operational adjustments ensured that no major incidents were recorded.

To manage passenger flow, the terminal expanded premium departure services and optimised VIP lounge access, particularly for business class and diaspora travelers.

He added that the festive rush also boosted commercial activity within the airport, with restaurants, transport services and charter flight operations recording increased patronage. “Feedback from returning diaspora travellers indicated improved passenger experience and infrastructure, with some noting significant changes since their last visits,” he said.

Looking ahead, Jibodu stated that airport management has adopted data-driven planning to better anticipate year-end demand, with preparations beginning earlier in the calendar year.

Jibodu projected that increased airline capacity, relatively moderated fares and improving economic conditions could drive even higher passenger volumes in the next festive season. He emphasised that aviation remains a critical enabler of Nigeria’s December tourism economy, positioning the airport not only as a transit hub but also as a first point of hospitality experience for visitors.

The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs. Bopo Oyekan-Ismaila, said that Lagos witnessed a tenfold increase in tourist arrivals during the 2025 Detty December season, with more than 45,000 visitors recorded weekly at Badagry beaches and economic activity estimated in billions of Naira.

Oyekan-Ismaila said information from immigration authorities and airport operators showed that arrivals into Lagos during December were about 10 times higher than a typical tourism period, largely driven by Nigerians in the diaspora and foreign visitors attracted by the city’s festive offerings.

She said the December rush, which began gaining momentum in 2023, reached a new level in 2024 as returning diaspora visitors brought friends and extended networks, resulting in large groups arriving for holiday activities.

“The economic activities were massive,” Oyekan-Ismaila said, noting that spending surged across nightclubs, beaches, parks, resorts and recreational centres throughout the state.

While the Lagos State Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget is still compiling official figures, she said preliminary assessments indicate that the financial impact of the festive period runs into billions of naira, driven by hospitality, entertainment and transport spending.

She highlighted particularly strong turnout in the Badagry axis, where weekly beach attendance exceeded 45,000 visitors. Hotels, resorts, privately owned beaches and short-let accommodations across Lagos were reported to be fully booked during peak periods.

Marine transportation also saw heightened activity, with commercial boat services operating between Marina and Takwa Bay alongside private operators.

Oyekan-Ismaila referenced the launch of additional boats by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu late last year, noting that the expanded fleet helped support December travel demand.

She added that the influx of diaspora visitors contributed to foreign exchange inflows and broader economic circulation, easing demand pressures and stimulating commercial activity in local markets and tourism corridors.

She acknowledged that high demand led some operators to raise prices excessively, saying the government is engaging stakeholders to encourage fair pricing and sustainable growth.

Beyond the December peak, she said Lagos is repositioning its tourism strategy toward year-round cultural and community-based attractions, including festivals and heritage experiences designed to encourage repeat visits. “December demonstrated the capacity of Lagos to host large-scale tourism activity,” she said. “We want to sustain that momentum throughout the year.”

She emphasised that community participation, improved transport usage and responsible traffic behaviour remain critical to managing growth as Lagos continues to expand its tourism footprint.