FG Pledges Support for Nigeria Press Council’s National Economic, Tourism Compendium

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Vice President Kashim Shettima has pledged the federal government’s support for the Nigeria Press Council’s national compendium on economic and tourism potentials across the country.

He also described President Bola Tinubu as a friend of the media and a firm believer of independence of the press.

This, the Vice President said, explains why the Tinubu administration has, in the past three years, continued to promote an environment that is conducive for journalists to carry out their duties without harassment.



Shettima disclosed this in Abuja when he received a delegation from the Nigeria Press Council (NPC) led by its Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Dili Ezughah, on a courtesy visit to the State House.

Noting that the President has remained a friend of the media, Shettima recalled how Tinubu had used his personal resources to assist media organisations.



According to him, people have been making libelous and provocative utterances, with incisive vituperations, against the administration and are allowed to get away with them because the President is very tolerant.

“The President is a friend of the media. He used to assist them from his personal resources, with newsprints and other support mechanisms. He is also a publisher. So, he knows the ecosystem very well, and he believes in the independence of the press.



“For the past three years, have you heard of any harassment of journalists? His tolerance threshold is so high that people who are making incendiary remarks are allowed to have their day for peace to reign in the country,” he stated.

Pledging presidential support for the Council’s bid to get official national endorsement of the publication it is currently working on, Shettima also promised to appeal to governors of the 36 states of the federation to key into the project.

“The subnationals own the land, own the people. Their role is very pivotal in really pushing this country forward,” he stated, emphasising why a buy-in from the governors is pivotal to the book project.



The Vice President further noted that the national compendium titled, ‘Nigeria: Documenting the Economic and Tourism Profiles of the 36 States and the FCT’, is a welcome development, expressing hope that the publication would sell Nigeria to the world.

“If you go to other countries, you will see similar books at the airport stands. In terms of the quality of the job, the writings are so top-notch that we can embrace it as our national treasure, and see to it that it is massively printed and circulated to our embassies,” Shettima observed.

Earlier, Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, thanked the Vice President for his continued leadership and support for initiatives that strengthen Nigeria’s economic and cultural positioning.

According to her, the publication is particularly significant for the tourism and creative economy sectors, as Nigeria’s tourism assets, cultural heritage, and creative industries represent major drivers of economic diversification.

She, however, explained that for these sectors to attract investment and gain global recognition, they must be documented and presented in a structured and credible format such as the compendium, thereby bringing visibility to Nigeria’s cultural sites, tourism destinations, creative hubs, and heritage assets across all thirty-six states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Also, Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Mohammed Auwal Jatau, on behalf of the state Governor, Bala Mohammed, expressed gratitude to the country’s leadership, noting that if the document is approved, every state is likely to benefit based on its respective tourism potential.

On his part, Executive Secretary of the NPC, Dr. Ezughah, expressed gratitude to the Vice President for granting an audience to the NPC Planning Committee while acknowledging his consistent support for sub-national economic development and national coordination.

He explained that the national compendium being developed spotlights Nigeria’s economic and tourism profiles and requires the Vice President’s strategic direction on the document.