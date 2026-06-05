‘Maximedia Adapting Wothout Losing Core Vision’

After Fifteen years in media and marketing, the Managing Director, Maximedia, Femi Adefowokan, has said the firm is adapting without losing its core vision despite new consumer habits, new expectations.

Speaking recently, Managing Director, Maximedia, Femi Adefowokan, said that tue company over the last 15 years have adapted to several challenges in the sector.

He also said that Maximedia has adapted along the way, leaning more into data, technology, and evolving tools, noting that the original idea still holds.

“Fifteen years ago, what we had was a vision: clear, ambitious, and deeply intentional. We set out to build not just another media independent, but a creative media agency, one that goes beyond mere data to truly understand what makes the consumer tick.

“That ambition continues to shape the agency’s future. We are evolving into a more agile, innovation-led organization, positioned to help brands achieve not just visibility, but meaningful impact and growth.”

According to him, while technology and data have become more central to the business, the company remains committed to balancing analytics with human understanding.

“The future of Maximedia is one driven by data, powered by technology, and enriched by deeper human insight.This milestone is not mine alone. It belongs to every member of our team, past and present, and to our clients and partners who trusted us,” he said.