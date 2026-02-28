 Aiyedatiwa Taps Aide, Summy Smart Francis to Lead Investment Drive

Omolabake Fasogbon

In a strategic effort to accelerate economic development and establish Ondo State as a premier investment hub, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has broadened the responsibilities of his Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Summy Smart Francis to now include overseeing Investment.



This announcement was made during the Ondo Investment Summit 2026, marking a shift from scattered economic initiatives to a unified, results-oriented investment approach under the Aiyedatiwa administration.

By integrating entrepreneurship, innovation, and investment under one leadership, the government aims to dismantle longstanding bureaucratic hurdles that hinder investor entry and project implementation.



The move is intended to boost investor confidence, facilitate quicker deal closures, and stimulate private-sector growth in key sectors such as agriculture, technology, energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing.

Governor Aiyedatiwa emphasized that the expanded role demonstrates his government’s commitment to moving beyond policies to tangible, investor-centered governance.



He highlighted that Ondo’s economic future hinges on swift, transparent processes and strategic partnerships that translate opportunities into jobs, revenue, and inclusive prosperity.

With his new mandate, Dr. Francis will serve as the pivotal figure in driving enterprise development and attracting investment—creating a seamless link between startups, SMEs, industrialists, and major investors.

His leadership is expected to enhance market access, streamline project coordination, and align innovation with capital attraction strategies.



This development echoes the themes of the summit titled “The New Ondo: Forging the Pathway to Prosperity,” where government officials, business leaders, and development partners committed to reforms that improve the ease of doing business, bolster infrastructure, and promote innovation-led growth.

Experts see this move as a strategic overhaul of Ondo’s economic framework placing investment attraction and enterprise expansion at the heart of governance.



As reforms advance, Ondo State is positioning itself to be more competitive in attracting both local and international capital, turning policy ambitions into tangible economic results.