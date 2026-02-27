Safe Haven Founder, Vanessa Idada, Gives Back on Birthday

Founder of the Safe Haven Foundation, Vanessa Idada, has pledged a N2 million donation to mark her birthday.

Idada made the announcement during a private tea party held at The Ritz London, stating that funds would be distributed to selected needy followers across her social media platforms.

Idada, who is also the Managing Director of Vankol Homes & Support Services, said the gesture aimed at giving back to the community that has consistently supported her journey.

The event, which held at the luxury London hotel was attended by close associates and business partners.

According to her, the celebration was designed to reflect both gratitude and purpose.

“It’s not just about celebrating another year. It’s about sharing the moment and extending kindness in practical ways,” she said.

While the birthday event was private, Idada used the occasion to reiterate her commitment to philanthropy through the Safe Haven Foundation, which she said remains focused on supporting vulnerable groups.

Guests at the gathering described the event as intimate, with discussions extending beyond festivities to potential collaborations and social impact initiatives.

Idada, a native of Edo State, seized the occasion to announce expansion plans for her charitable interventions in the coming year.

“Every milestone is a reminder that there’s more work to be done,” she stated.