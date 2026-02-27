In Historic Move, NEPZA Issues Ododo License of Ajaokuta Free Trade Zone

• Governor: It’s watershed in efforts to harness state’s diverse resources for citizens, eyes investors

•Ogunyemi urges states to jump-start their economies through economic zones

James Emejo in Abuja





The Managing Director/Chief Executive, Nigeria Export Processing Zones Authority (NEPZA), Dr. Olufemi Ogunyemi, yesterday presented the license of the newly approved Ajaokuta Free Trade Zone to the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo.

Speaking at the ceremony in Abuja, the governor said the recognistion will enable his administration to unlock the state’s vast mineral potential to better the lives of its people.

He said the license was a fulfillment of his campaign promises to the people, describing it as both an asset and achievements in office.

Ododo thanked the NEPZA MD for facilitating the approval in record time and promised to put the facility to good use.

the governor also thanked President Bola Tinubu who graciously granted approval for the establishment of the Ajaokuta Economic Free Trade Zone — about 4,000 hectares in a designated area in Ajaokuta.

The governor said, “Today, as a servant of my people — having signed to serve them, to protect lives and livelihoods, and to make life easier for them — I have come personally to take ownership, to collect the licence and certificate of declaration of this Free Trade Zone, and to express the state’s readiness to welcome foreign direct investment and local investors into Kogi State.

“Kogi State is uniquely created by God Almighty. By virtue of our location, we are the only state in this country that borders 10 commercial cities, including the FCT. We are richly blessed with about 32 different solid mineral deposits — coal, iron ore, lithium, gold, beryllium, and many others. We have them in abundance, but they have never fully worked for us.

“But Mr. President made a promise. When he came to campaign in 2023, he said — and I quote — ‘I cannot be President and Kogi State will not be prosperous’.

“Today, we are seeing that promise fulfilled. When you come to Kogi State now, you will see the level of development ongoing — and this is one of them.”

He said, “I have come to collect this certificate to show the entire world that we are ready to kick-start this project. We are ready to take the lead among Free Trade Zones in our state.

“As we speak, there are investors already looking at Ajaokuta. Note this down and ask me before the end of the year — Ajaokuta will be up and running.

“With the coming of this Free Trade Zone, Ajaokuta will advertise itself. This will contribute significantly to the economic sustainability of our dear state and our dear nation.”

However, Ogunyemi, who described the free trade zone as a global scheme, vowed that NEPZA will continue to support the governor as he develops the state.

He also encouraged other state governors to set up a free trade zones to jump-start investment into their states, adding “We are here to support them and ensure these zones are up and running.”

Ogunyemi said, “This is a brand-new zone. Ajaokuta, as we know, has been dormant for years. But with this dynamic government, there will be great things happening in Ajaokuta.

“A free trade zone brings industry, manufacturing, and services. It attracts foreign direct investment (FDI) and local direct investment (LDI). It creates backward integration into our economy and delivers numerous benefits.”