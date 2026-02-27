GDP Rises to 4.07% in Q4 2025

James Emejo in Abuja

The country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew to 4.07 per cent in real terms in the fourth quarter of last year (Q4 2025) compared to 3.98 per cent in the preceding quarter, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Friday.

According to the GDP Q4, 2025 report, on annual basis, the country recorded a growth rate of 3.87 per cent in 2025 from 3.38 per cent in 2024.

In the quarter under review, aggregate GDP at basic price stood at N122.81trillion in nominal terms compared to N113 58 trillion in the preceding quarter.

Aggregate GDP recorded a

nominal growth of 17.55 per cent when compared with N104.47 trillion in Q4 2024.

However, real GDP stood at N63.97 trillion in Q4 compared to N57.03 trillion in the preceding quarter, the statistical agency stated.

The non-oil sector led the growth in the review period, contributing 97.13 per cent compared to 96.56 per cent in Q3 and 97.20 per cent in Q4 2024.

The services sector contributed 55.92 per cent to GDP compared to 55.87 per cent in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

However, the oil sector contributed 2.87 per cent to total real GDP in Q4 compared to 3.44 per cent in Q3 and 2.80 per cent in Q4 2024.

Overall, the oil sector contributed 3.53 per cent to growth in 2025, higher than 3.38 per cent in 2024.

Also, in Q4, average daily oil production increased to 1.58 million barrels per day (mbpa), compared to 1.64 mbpd in Q3 and 1.54 mbpa in the same quarter of 2024.

However, agriculture contributed 28.66 per cent to aggregate GDP in real terms in Q4 compared to 31.21 per cent in the preceding quarter, and 28.68 per cent in Q4 2025.

Overall, the sector contributed 27.55 per cent to GDP in 2025 from 27.81 per cent in 2024.

The manufacturing sector contributed 8.34 per cent to GDP compared to 8.06 per cent in Q3 and 9.27 per cent in Q4 2024.

In 2025, the sector contributed 8.46 per cent compared to 8.85 per cent in 2024.