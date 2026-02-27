Franklin Nechi: Bringing Africa to the Table of Global Capital through Grenada National Resort Milestone

At the recent topping-out ceremony of the US$2.4 billion Grenada National Resort, Franklin Nechi, Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, underscored a defining shift in global investment flows, the growing presence of African capital in landmark international developments. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that his participation at the milestone event reflects a broader movement and reinforced confidence, credibility, and a powerful pathway to second citizenship for African investors

When the final beam was raised at the Grenada National Resort topping-out ceremony, it marked more than the completion of a construction phase. It signaled validation of vision, of capital, and of confidence. FromAfrica, at this defining moment was Franklin Nechi, Chairman of Optiva Capital Partners, underscoring the firm’s leadership role in global investment immigration and its growing influence within international investment corridors.

The ceremony brought together a powerful coalition of stakeholders, including Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, senior government officials, global investors, the world’s largest hotel chain, the American giants, WYNDHAM, and the Chairman of Singapore Hensheng Group, Yuan Fa Lee, the project’s developers. Notably, Nechi stood out as the only African speaker at the event, an unmistakable signal that African capital, when structured properly, now sits confidently at the global high table.

Why the Topping-Out Matters

In the world of real estate and institutional investment, a topping-out ceremony is a crucial milestone. It confirms that a project has moved beyond concept and heavy construction into delivery mode. For investors, it reduces execution risk and reinforces timelines. For governments, it demonstrates momentum and economic impact. And for investment-immigration clients, it provides tangible proof that the asset underpinning their pathway to citizenship is real, progressing, and backed by serious capital.

The Grenada National Resort is precisely that: a government-approved hospitality development that combines world-class real estate with a credible route to Grenadian citizenship. For Nigerian and African investors, this convergence is powerful. It offers participation in a national development project while unlocking visa-free access to over 140 countries, including the UK, the Schengen Area, and key global business hubs.

Investment with Purpose and Proof

During the ceremony, Nechi held strategic discussions with government leaders and international partners, reaffirming Optiva’s commitment to sustainable investments that deliver long-term value for clients and host nations alike. This approach defines Optiva’s philosophy: investment immigration should never be speculative; it should be credible, compliant, and impact-driven.

Grenada’s Citizenship by Investment Programme has long been respected for its transparency and global acceptance. Projects like the National Resort elevate that reputation further, aligning national tourism growth with investor returns and global mobility benefits. For Optiva’s clients, the message is clear: this is not merely a passport play, it is structured wealth planning anchored in a real asset.

Africa’s Expanding Footprint

Optiva Capital Partners’ presence at this milestone reflects a broader shift. African investors are no longer on the margins of global capital flows; they are participants, builders, partners, and stakeholders. By connecting African families and entrepreneurs to government-approved projects like the Grenada National Resort, Optiva is enabling clients to diversify assets, preserve wealth, and secure generational mobility.

As global immigration rules evolve, credibility matters more than ever. The topping-out ceremony offered visible assurance: the project is advancing, the partners are aligned, and the pathway is sound. For prospects considering Grenada as a route to second citizenship, this milestone should inspire confidence and action.

In a world where access is wealth, Optiva Capital Partners continues to ensure that African investors are not just watching global opportunities rise, but helping to build them.

$2.4bn Grenada National Resort to Open in 2027

Optiva Capital Partners has announced that the landmark Grenada National Resort, the single largest investment in Grenada and one of the most significant hospitality developments in the Caribbean, is scheduled to open in 2027. Valued at US$2.4 billion, the resort stands as a government-approved investment pathway to Grenadian citizenship, offering investors visa-free access to over 140 countries, including the UK, China, Europe (Schengen Area) and key global business hubs.

Optiva Capital Partners’ leadership role in bringing this opportunity to African investors was reaffirmed at the project’s recent topping-out ceremony. Commenting on Optiva’s role, Nechi said the invitation to participate was earned through performance. “We are number one in Africa when it comes to placing investors into the Grenada National Resort as a pathway to Grenadian citizenship,” he stated. “Our clients will benefit immensely by acquiring a stake in this monumental resort. As shareholders, they are entitled to two weeks’ complementary stay at the resort every year, while qualifying for Grenadian citizenship that opens access to over 140 countries.”

Optiva Capital Partners has restated that investment immigration should be credible, compliant, and impact-driven, never speculative. “What used to be a Plan B for travel has become a strategic plan for health, education, wealth, and security,” Nechi said. “In today’s world, mobility is power and access is wealth.”

Optiva’s presence at this milestone reflects a broader shift: African investors are no longer on the margins of global capital flows; they are participants, builders, and stakeholders. By connecting families and entrepreneurs to government-approved projects like the Grenada National Resort, Optiva enables clients to diversify assets, preserve wealth, and secure generational mobility.

As global immigration rules evolve, credibility matters more than ever. The topping-out ceremony offers visible assurance that the project is advancing, partners are aligned, and the pathway is sound. For prospects considering Grenada as a route to second citizenship, the message is timely and compelling. “Access is the new wealth,” Nechi concluded. “At Optiva, we ensure Africans are not just watching global opportunities rise, but helping to build them.”

Optiva Capital Partners is Africa’s leading investment-immigration and wealth-retention firm, with a track record of connecting clients to credible, government-approved citizenship, residency, and asset-backed investment programmes across the Caribbean, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

