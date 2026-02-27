Enugu Airport Concessionaire, Aviation Unions Sign MoU

Stories by Chinedu Eze

The concessionaire of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, Aero Alliance Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with key aviation unions, the Air Transport Services Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (ATSSAN), the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), and the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP).

The MoU is to guarantee job security and the preservation of staff status for all employees affected by the concession process.

The meeting was convened by the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, to address outstanding issues around the concession.

The agreement ensures that no worker will be unjustly displaced and that existing conditions of service will be respected in line with agreed terms.

The crucial engagement, held in the spirit of transparency and collaboration, provided a platform for frank discussions on workers’ welfare, job security, and the long-term sustainability of the airport under the proposed concession arrangement.

The minister commended the leadership of ATSSSAN, NUATE, and ANAP for their maturity, patriotism, and commitment to constructive engagement. He reiterated that the federal government remained resolute in pursuing reforms that modernize aviation infrastructure without compromising the welfare and dignity of Nigerian workers.

According to the minister, the resolution of the concerns surrounding the Akanu Ibiam International Airport concession marks a significant milestone in the ongoing transformation of Nigeria’s aviation sector. It underscores the ministry’s dedication to balancing private sector participation with the protection of public sector workers and national assets.

In a statement signed by the minister’s Media Adviser, Tunde Moshood, “The ministry reaffirms its commitment to continuous engagement with stakeholders as it works to build a globally competitive, efficient, and sustainable aviation industry for Nigeria.”