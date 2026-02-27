Ede Airport: Civil Society Faults N100bn Allocation by Adeleke

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A civil society organization in Osun State, Congress of Progressives Youth (COPY) yesterday decried the allocation of over N100 billion for airport in Ede, the home town of Governor Ademola Adeleke, while different abandoned projects are crying for attention across the state.

Speaking at a press conference, the Director General of COPY, Hon. Ibrahim Bimbola Aderinto, noted that the parochialism and favoritism of the government has been taken too far.

According to him, “Almost a N1 billion Sango shrine renovation is also going on in Ede while the popular Erin Ijesha Waterfall is left unattended to. For us, development must be inclusive, fair, and strategically sequenced.”

He said that COPY “is an umbrella body of vibrant young people driven by progressive ideas, innovation, and a burning desire for the all-round development of our dear state.”

Aderinto emphasised that COPY is equally worried about what many citizens perceive as lopsided development, saying there is growing concern that state resources are being concentrated disproportionately in Ede while numerous communities yearn for basic infrastructure.

He remarked: “Successive administrations of Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Rauf Aregbesola, and Gboyega Oyetola invested heavily in Osun State International Airport located in Ido Osun. Many citizens therefore, wonder why scarce resources are being redirected to fresh airport elsewhere in Ede while existing one demand completion and optimisation.”

Aderinto further emphasised that “Enough is enough,” declared that as a youth-driven movement, “we believe Osun deserves stability, respect for judicial processes, and policies that touch every zone of the state.”

“We urge Governor Ademola Adeleke to allow legality, openness, common sense, and inclusion to guide his decisions at all times. “

He added “the people at the grassroots deserve service delivery, not endless political drama and we are happy, the current leadership at the local government levels are providing such. We say no to distractions.”

Aderinto called on the good citizens of Osun to remain peaceful, law-abiding, and vigilant, nothing that democracy thrives when leaders listen and when institutions are respected, together, we can build an Osun that works for everyone.

While speaking on security in the state, he unequivocally condemned all forms of killing, violence, maiming, and destruction of property in Osun State.

He stressed that no political disagreement or power contest should ever degenerate into bloodshed saying that democracy thrives on dialogue, law, and due process – not intimidation or violence.

The group, however, called on the Osun State Government and all relevant security agencies to demonstrate clear commitment to justice and the rule of law and conduct thorough, transparent, and impartial investigations into the killings of one Hon. Remi Abass, Mr. Oyebamiji Quzeem, and other victims in the state.

The group equally charged government to ensure that anyone found culpable, regardless of status or political affiliation, is apprehended and prosecuted accordingly.

“Justice must not only be done but must be seen to be done. Only through accountability and fairness can public confidence be restored and future violence deterred.”

The group also reminded the government that “Osun State belongs to all of us. The protection of lives and property must remain the foremost responsibility of Osun State government. We urge all political actors and stakeholders to place peace, security, and the collective well-being of our people above partisan interests.”