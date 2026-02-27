DSS Hands Over Walida to Jigawa Govt

The Department of State Services (DSS) has confirmed the release of Walida Ibrahim, a teenager at the centre of a disappearance case, to the Jigawa State Governor, Umar Namadi.

Walida, said to have been 16 when she went missing in November 2023, resurfaced more than two years later in connection with Ifeanyi Onyewuenyi, identified as a DSS operative. She reportedly gave birth to a baby girl in November 2025.

Her case attracted intense public and media scrutiny, with allegations ranging from abduction and exploitation to forced conversion. The controversy prompted court actions and sustained demands from civil society groups for her return to her family.

In a statement issued on Thursday by Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Favour Dozie, the DSS said the decision followed the conclusion of findings by a joint investigation committee established at the instance of the Director General of the Service to probe allegations surrounding her disappearance from her parents.

According to the DSS, the interagency committee comprised officials from the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA), the Muslim Lawyers’ Association of Nigeria (MULAN), and notable civil society organisations including the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) and the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN).

The Service disclosed that at approximately 5:45 p.m. on February 26, Walida was formally handed over to Jigawa State authorities. She is to be accommodated in one of the state government’s facilities under the protection of security agencies pending the conclusion of ongoing litigation related to the matter.

“As earlier assured, the Service about 1745hrs, today, February 26, handed her to state authorities to be housed in one of the state government’s facilities under the protection of security agencies, while awaiting the completion of all litigations,” the statement added.

The DSS reiterated its commitment to transparency, stating that the openness demonstrated during the joint investigation would be maintained throughout the legal process until its conclusion.