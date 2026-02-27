Court Grants Malami, Son N200m Bail in Terrorism Charge

* Orders duo, wife to file fresh application in money laundering charge

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of a Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday admitted former Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), and his son, Abdulaziz, to bail in the sum of N200 million in the alleged terrorism and illegal firearms possession charge brought against them by the Department of the State Services (DSS).

Malami and his son were however ordered to be remanded at Kuje prison pending the perfection of their bail conditions.

Meanwhile, the court refused to recognize the earlier bail granted them, including Malami’s wife, Hajia Asabe Bashir, in the alleged money laundering charge brought against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

While Malami and his son were ordered to be taken to Kuje prison in Abuja, the judge ordered that his wife, Asabe, be taken to Suleja prison in Niger State.

Justice Emeka Nwite of a Federal High Court, Abuja, who had sat as a vacation judge, had on January 7, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500 million each.

Justice Nwite had, in his ruling in the defendants bail application, stated that he based his decision on the interest of justice, despite the seriousness of the allegations against the defendants.

Although, the case was reassigned to Justice Obiora Egwuatu after the end of vacation, however, following the withdrawal of Egwuatu from the case it was reassigned to Justice Abdulmalik for fresh trial.

At Friday’s proceedings, the defendants pleaded not guilty to all 16 counts criminal charge of money laundering read to them.

Responding, Malami’s lawyer, Joseph Daudu (SAN), drew the court’s attention to the January 7 bail granted by Justice Emeka Nwite of the same court, adding that his clients had already perfected their bail.

He therefore urged the court to adopt the same bail conditions on the ground that the Federal High Court is one in Nigeria and in the interest of justice.

Although the counsel to EFCC Jibrin Okutepa (SAN), confirmed the grant and perfection of the bail conditions, Justice Abdulmalik held that the proceedings before Justice Emeka Nwite had been legally terminated and that fresh bail applications must be filed.

Attempt by Daudu to move oral bail applications was rejected by the judge.

Consequently, Justice Abdulmalik fixed March 6 for argument on the bail applications and trial.

Malami, Abdulaziz and Asabe were accused of conspiracy and concealment of proceeds of unlawful activities running into billions of naira.

According to the charge, the defendants were said to have committed the various alleged offences between November 2015 and June 2025.

The commission, in the suit filed by Okutepa, claimed that the funds allegedly acquired unlawfully were used for the purchase of luxury properties in Abuja, Kebbi, Kano and other locations.

In count one, Malami and his son were said to have between between July 2022 and June 2025, “procure METROPOLITAN AUTO TECH LIMITED to conceal the unlawful origin of the total sum of N1, 014, 848, 500.00 in the Sterling Bank Plc Account No. 0079182387″, when they reasonably ought to have known that the said sum formed proceeds of unlawful activities and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 21(c) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act 2022 and punishable under Section 18(3) of the same Act”.

Malami and his son were in count two alleged to have procured the same METROPOLITAN AUTO TECH LIMITED to conceal the unlawful origin of another sum of over N600 million.

In another count, they were alleged to have in November 2022, used Rahamaniyya Properties Limited to conceal N500 million paid for a luxury duplex at Amazon Street, Maitama, Abuja.

While in count five, the trio were alleged to have sometime in September 2024, conspired to disguise the unlawful origin of the aggregate sum of N1,049,173,926.13 paid through the Union Bank Plc account of Meethaq Hotels Ltd Jabi savings account No. 0179011105 between November 2022 and September 2024.

They were in count six accused of indirectly taking control of the aggregate sum of N1,362,887,872.96, paid through the savings account of Meethaq Hotels Ltd in Union Bank Plc when they “reasonably ought to have known that the said funds formed proceeds of unlawful activity and you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 18(2) (d) and punishable under section 18(3) of the Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

In another count, Malami, his son and Hajia Bashir were also charged with concealing the sum of N700 million paid for a property at No. 3 Onitsha Crescent, Garki, Abuja, and N850 million for another property at Plot 683, Jabi District, Abuja.

Similarly, the three defendants were said to have in February 2018, acquired No. 3 Rhine Street, Maitama, Abuja, for N430 million and in the same month concealed N210 million for No. 3130, Cadastral Zone A04, Asokoro, Abuja.

They were also charged with concealing N325 million for No. 1241B, Asokoro District, between March and June 2021, and N120 million for No. 27 Efab Estate, Gwarimpa, Abuja, between November 2015 and January 2016.

Meanwhile, as part of conditions for the bail in the alleged terrorism charge, the court ordered the former AGF and his son to produce two sureties each one of whom must own landed property either in Maitama or Asokoro.

Justice Abdulmalik said that the title of the property must be deposited with the Deputy Chief Registrar of the court along with valid international passports.

The sureties are also to depose to affidavit of means and submit their two recent passport photographs with the court.

Besides, Malami and his son were also ordered to submit their international passports and recent passport photographs to the court.

The judge subsequently fixed March 4 for commencement of trial.

The DSS, had arraigned Malami and his son, Abdulaziz, on a five-count charge bordering on terrorism and illegal firearms possession.

In the charge, marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/63/2026, filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja, Malami is also accused of refusing to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers, whose case files were handed to him while he served as the AGF and Minister of Justice.

Malami and Abdulaziz are, equally accused of warehousing firearms in their residence at Gesse Phase II Area, Birain Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State without lawful authority.

The DSS accused Malami in count one of the charge, with knowingly abetting terrorism financing, while the ex-AGF and his son are charged in counts two to five, with unlawful, possession of a Sturm Magnum 17-0101 firearm, 16 Redstar AAA 5720 live rounds of cartridges and 27 expended Redstar AAA 5’20 cartridges, contrary to and punishable under relevant Sections of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 and Firearms Act, 2004.

Counts in the charge read: “That you, Abubakar Malami of Gesse Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, Adult, male, sometime in November, 2022 at Federal Ministry of Justice, Maitama, Abuja, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did knowingly abet terrorism financing by refusing to prosecute terrorism financiers whose casefiles were brought to your office as the Attorney-General of the Federation, for prosecution, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 26 (2) of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

“Abubakar Malami and Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami of Gesse Phase II, Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, adults, males, sometime in December, 2025, in your res:dence at Gesse Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, did engage in a conduct in preparation to commit act of terrorism by having in your possession and without licence, a Sturm Magnum 17-0101 firearm, Sixteen (16) Redstar AAA 5°20 live rounds of Cartridges and Twenty-Seven (27) expended Redstar AAA 5’20 Cartridges, and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 29 of Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022 .

“That you, Abubakar Malami and Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, of Gesse Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, adults, males, sometime in December, 2025, in your residence at Gesse Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, without licence, did have in your possession a Sturm Magnum 17-0101 firearm, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 3 of Firearms Act 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1) of the same Act.

“That you, Abubakar Malami and Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, of Gesse Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, adults, males, sometime in December, 2025, in your residence at Gesse Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, without licence, did have in your possession sixteen (16) Redstar AAA 5’20 live rounds of cartridges, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(1) of Firearms Act 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1) of the same Act. COUNT FIVE

“That you, Abubakar Malami and Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, of Gesse Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, adults, males, sometime in December, 2025, in your residence at Gesse Phase II Area, Birnin Kebbi LGA, Kebbi State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, without licence, did have in your possession twenty-seven (27) expended Redstar AAA 5’20 cartridges, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 8(1) of Firearms Act 2004 and punishable under Section 27 (1) of the same Act.”