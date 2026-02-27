Big Gains for Nigeria Sports as Curtain Falls on 2nd Niger Delta Games

FOCUS

The second edition of the Niger Delta Games comes to a close on Thursday (today) in Benin City, capping one week of intense competition, talent discovery and rich cultural celebration in Edo State, the heartbeat of the nation.

From February 20, the ancient city has hosted over 3,000 young athletes competing for medals and regional pride in 16 sports, comprising athletics, basketball, boxing, chess, football, and handball. Others were para-powerlifting, scrabble, swimming, taekwondo, table tennis, tennis, traditional wrestling, volleyball, weightlifting, and wrestling.

With the Niger Delta region reputed as the powerhouse of Nigerian sports, the organisers anchored a spectacular branding effect with the draping of a giant portrait Dr Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia, at the main venue, incidentally name after him, as a befitting tribute to the late former administrator of the old Midwest (later Bendel) State, credited with laying the framework and foundation of the region’s dominance and supremacy in the nation’s sports scene.

Just as it was at the first edition of the event in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, in 2025 the 2nd Niger Delta Games, Edo 2026, was a celebration of sporting excellence and cultural pride across the Niger Delta region.

The Games, once again, fulfilled its core objective — serving as a platform to discover and nurture grassroots talents capable of rising to national and international prominence.

Scores of youngsters emerged as standout performers, drawing the attention of coaches and scouts, while established state teams reaffirmed their dominance in key sports. Beyond podium finishes, however, the Games fostered camaraderie, discipline, and shared identity among athletes united by a common regional heritage.

Designed and initiated by Dunamis-Icon Limited, the event trademark and brand owners, and sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), the event also earned commendation for improved organisation, coordination, athletes’ welfare and fans experience.

Cultural night steals spotlight

While sporting action defined the daytime schedule, Wednesday night belonged to culture and entertainment as the Games hosted a vibrant Cultural Expo Night at the Cathelea Convention Centre.

The evening, headlined by ace comedian Okey Bakassi (Okechukwu McAnthony), delivered a blend of comedy, music, dance, and fashion in what organisers described as a wholesome youth experience beyond competition.

The star-studded lineup featured music sensation Harrysong, alongside fast-rising Daniel Edoreh, popularly known as Danielo. Other entertainers included Seyi Law, Jikume, MC Porcupyne, and G-Flex, while DJs such as DJ Wikki, MC Casino, Ikpa Udo, DJ Masked Queen and DJ Sunny Dread kept the atmosphere electric.

Speaking on the significance of the entertainment night, the Chief Executive Officer of Dunamis-Icon Limited, Sir Itiako Ikpokpo, said the initiative was designed to create a balanced developmental experience for the athletes.

“The primary reason for bringing these young ones to the Games is sports, but we also want them to learn ordeliness through the choreographed performances at the opening ceremony and now the entertainment to have them experience leisure and relaxation,” Ikpokpo explained.

The Cultural Expo, anchored by the Entertainment Committee headed by entertainment Impresario Edi Lawani, also featured a dance showcase and fashion parade highlighting the rich traditions of the Niger Delta. Athletes were given the opportunity to step into the spotlight in a variety contest, displaying their skills on the microphone and dance floor — a moment that blended confidence-building with celebration.

Lawani noted that the cast was carefully selected from across the Niger Delta states, combining established stars with emerging talents to reflect the diversity and creativity of the region.

More than a sporting event

stakeholders say the second edition has consolidated the foundation laid by the inaugural Games. Beyond medals and trophies, the event has reinforced unity, discipline, and opportunity for young people across the oil-rich region.

For six days, Benin City was more than a host — it became a rallying point for sporting excellence and cultural expression. As the curtain falls, the echoes of cheers from the arenas and applause from the Cultural Expo Night will remain a testament to a Games that successfully blended competition with celebration.

A convergence of sports legends

Besides bringing youngsters from the states to showcase the talents, the Niger Delta Games turned out a convergence of Nigerian sports stars, legends and icons, who flew in from various parts of the country to celebrate sports in the Niger Delta.

Among them are Olympians Olumide Oyedeji, President, World Olympians Association, former NBA player and former Captain of the Nigeria’s senior basketball team, D’Tigers; Mary Onyali, African Queen of the Tracks; Victor Ikpeba, The “Prince of Monaco” and former African Footballer of the year; Augustine Eguavoen, Captain of the gold winning Super Eagles in the final match of Tunisia’94 Africa Cup of Nations; Enefiok Udo-Obong, Sydney 2000 4×400 meters gold medalist; Henry Amike, long term Commonwealth Games record holder in 400 metres Hurdles; and other Olympians and world champions like Lawrence Quaibom, Patience Okon-George and Kate Ewa Ekuta.

Also in attendance were top sports administrators including Chief Solomon Ogba, 1st Vice President of the Nigeria Olympic Committee; Barr Seyi Akinwunmi, former 1st Vice President of the Nigeria Football Federation; Dr Kweku Tandoh, Chief Operating Officer of the African Table Tennis Federation; Chief Tony Okowa, President of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria; Gafar Liameed, Chairman Lagos State Football Association; the President and Secretary General of the Nigeria Paralympic Committee, Sunday Odebode and Suleiman Isah, national sports federation presidents, secretaries and head coaches.

Others are veteran sports journalists, Mitchel Obi, AIPS Vice President, Ejiro Omonode of Master Sports, Paul Bassey, Akwa Ibom State Commissioner of Sports, Robinson Okosun, former Super Eagles team psychologist, Felix Awogu, General Manager Supersport West Africa and Mozez Praiz, ace TV celebrity, and more.

Games integrity paramount

Pursuant to the Games rules, the Screening Committee did a diligent work of ensuring that ineligible athletes were fished out.

Ikpokpo at a media interactive session on Tuesday harped on the organisers resolve to withdraw any medals won by an athlete at any point in time when sufficiently proven to have flouted the rules on eligibility

Hours after stating the mission to clean up sports and stamp out cheating, the Technical Committee rose from its meeting that same evening to announce the disqualification and withdrawal of medals from five athletes over eligibility breaches involving age falsification and state-of-origin violations.

The disciplinary actions highlight the organisers’ resolve to enforce eligibility rules and protect the integrity of the Games.

Ikpokpo said, “The message of this Games is simple and clear, and that is, we want to take the young ones off the street, make sure cheating stops in our sports, stop drug taking and also make sure people stop lying about their ages.

“We also want to encourage grooming people in our various states and communities because we have abundant talents everywhere. We also need to develop coaches and build ourselves in our communities.”

Continuity

The managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Dr Samuel Ogbuku, pledged that the Games would be sustained and urged state governments to join in sponsoring the sports fiesta.

Ogbuku gave the assurance during the opening ceremony last Friday.

“We found out that the state governments hire people from other states in the name of winning gold medals. This competition is aimed at amateur athletes. From here, they will become professionals. All athletes come from their respective states. Let us use what we have to groom our athletes.

“This opportunity could only be given by renewed hope. This competition has come to stay. This is part of our sports intervention. We welcome the governors’ support. The NDDC is the sole sponsor at the moment. We believe the state governments will support us to sustain the games,” Ogbuku said.

Emerging stars

There were emerging stars aplenty in Benin City during the one week show.

At just 13, Hephzibah Okon delivered a remarkable performance to win gold in the women’s 800m, finishing in an impressive 2:18.83.

She ended up in the last position at the last year’s edition of the event, but the athlete, who is coached by her father, Filipidis, himself a former athlete, bounced back in style in Benin to claim victory. Her victory over older athletes underlines her rare talent and maturity on the track.

In the 71kg weightlifting event, Akwa Ibom’s Samuel Cosmos, whose parents are weightlifters, snatched gold.

Davido Udoh of Akwa Ibom also stormed to gold in the men’s 400m, clocking an impressive 47.97secs.

Team Bayelsa’s Inemo Selemobo-ere, 16, also caught the eye in Benin with her performances as she floored opponents to clinch gold.

Battle for superiority

Hosts Team Edo (as of 12 pm. on Wednesday) are firmly placed at the top of the medals table with 66 medals — 33 gold, 16 silver, and 17 bronze.

Delta State is in second position with a total of 72 medals, comprising 26 gold, 21 silver, and 25 bronze, keeping the contest for dominance very much alive.

Last year’s champions Bayelsa State occupies third place with a tally of 45 medals, including 19 gold, 11 silver, and 15 bronze, maintaining a competitive presence among the leading states.

Behind the top three, Abia and Cross River States are among the teams pushing to improve their standings as events continue across the venues.

Always Ibom, Rivers, Abia, Ondo, Cross River, and Imo occupy the remaining spots on the medals table in that order.