Zinox Partners TD to Deepen Tech Innovation, Product Distribution

Zinox Technologies, manufacturers of Zinox laptop computers, Smart Boards, Tablets, Monitors, PoS Terminals, iPower and iTec electronics/home appliances, has partnered TD Africa, a technology distribution company, aimed at distributing Zinox Technologies’ solutions within Nigeria and across 43 African countries where TD has established market presence.

Speaking at the partnership event in Lagos, the Coordinating Managing Director, TD Africa, Chioma Chimere, said the collaboration between TD Africa and Zinox Technologies, would bring together innovation and distribution strength that would deepen technology access across Africa.

According to her, “Today we’re announcing to our entire ecosystem that TD Africa is privileged to be partnering with Zinox Technologies, whose products are African, suited for African people. The partnership is a a dream come true. When you partner with foreign vendors, you face a couple of challenges. The first is that most of them do not understand what it means to be African.”

Executive Director/Group Strategic Human Resources Management at Zinox Technologies, Chioma Nwoke, said the partnership was about reaffirming a vision that began over two decades ago, that Africa must not only consume technology, but build and scale technology.

“At Zinox Technologies, we had always believed that technology is only powerful when it is accessible, relevant and locally engineered to solve real problems. This belief has guided our) investment in hardware manufacturing, software development and enterprise solutions across Nigeria and beyond. From our earliest days, our purpose has been clear, to create dependable technology products and solutions that meet global standards while responding to African realities,” Nwoke said.