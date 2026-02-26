Tension Grips Kwara Community as Terrorists Abduct Four Members of the Same Family

. Gunmen invade church, abduct six worshippers in Ondo

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin and Fidelis David in Akure

Palpable tension yesterday gripped the ancient town of Babanla in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State as suspected terrorists invaded the town’s farmland and abducted four members of the same family to an unknown destination.

Babanla town and several other communities in Ifelodun LGA have reportedly experienced security challenges in recent months, with residents lamenting inadequate security presence in remote farming settlements.

The abducted victims, according to THISDAY checks, were said to have gone to their farms to work before the suspected terrorists stormed the farm and abducted them.

Sources close to the town told journalists in Ilorin yesterday that the suspected terrorists invaded the farmland without warning, firing sporadically into the air before rounding up members of the family.

Sources said that the suspected terrorists were said to have arrested five persons on the farm b, but later released one of them, who happened to be an old man, and took away the remaining four members of the same family to the forests.

THISDAY checks further revealed that the suspected terrorists have yet to call for ransom on the victims, but the ancient town of Babanla has been thrown into confusion since yesterday over the abduction of the victims.

Speaking on the incident yesterday, a senior police officer with the Ifelodun Divisional Police headquarters at Share, who sought anonymity, confirmed the incident.

He, however, said that: “The security agencies have beefed up more security networks to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.”

Meanwhile, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have invaded a Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) in Uso, Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, abducting six worshippers during an early morning service.

The latest abduction came amid growing security concerns in some parts of Ondo State. Four days earlier, gunmen had abducted a couple at Ilu-Abo community in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

It also came barely six days after suspected bandits killed the traditional ruler of Agamo community in Akure North, Oba Kehinde Jacob Faledon, during a failed abduction attempt, further heightening fears over rising insecurity in the area.

THISDAY gathered that the latest attack occurred in the early hours of yesterday on the Uso–Owo expressway, throwing the quiet community into panic.

Sources told journalists that the assailants stormed the church while worshippers were praying and forcefully took six of them away to an unknown destination.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Jimoh Abayomi, said the attack happened at about 12:50 a.m., noting that operatives of the Command, working with the Nigerian Army and local vigilance groups, immediately mobilised and launched rescue operations.

He disclosed that one of the abducted worshippers had already been rescued, while a suspect had been arrested in connection with the crime.

“As a result of sustained joint efforts, one of the kidnapped victims has been successfully rescued. Additionally, one suspect linked to the incident has been arrested and has made useful statements that are assisting ongoing investigations,” the police spokesman said.

He assured the people that efforts were ongoing to rescue the remaining victims and bring all those responsible to justice.

“Security operations are ongoing to ensure the safe rescue of the remaining victims and the apprehension of all perpetrators involved,” Abayomi added.

The police urged residents of the area to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies.

“Residents are urged to remain calm, vigilant, and cooperate with security agencies by providing credible and actionable information that may assist ongoing operations,” he said.