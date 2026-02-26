Nigerian Breweries Celebrates and Rewards Trade Partners

Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nigeria’s foremost brewing company, celebrated its outstanding trade partners at the 2025 Distributor Awards held recently at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Themed, “Unlocking Growth Together- aligned, Focused and Faster,” the ceremony brought together distributors, transportation partners, senior management, and key stakeholders to recognise exceptional contributions to the company’s strong business performance in 2025.

Delivering the keynote address, the Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Thibaut Boidin, emphasised that the awards reflect the company’s conviction that sustainable success is built on strong partnerships across the value chain.

He said, “As one team and one family, we recognise that growth is never achieved in isolation. It is unlocked through trust, collaboration, and a shared commitment to excellence. Tonight, we celebrate the distributors and transportation partners who have navigated challenges with us and delivered exceptional results. We are proud of what we have accomplished together and excited about the journey ahead.”

Boidin noted that the company’s performance in 2025 was made possible by the dedication, resilience, and execution excellence of its trade partners, whose contributions remain critical to maintaining market leadership and driving innovation across regions.

In his welcome remarks, Sales Director, Emmanuel Oriakhi, commended distributors and transporters for their agility and commitment in navigating a dynamic operating environment.

Speaking after receiving the top award, Dennis Okorie, Managing Director of MacDen Communications Limited, expressed appreciation to Nigerian Breweries Plc for recognising the vital role of its trade partners.

“This recognition is both a validation of our efforts and a motivation to aim even higher. It reinforces our commitment to deepening collaboration and delivering even stronger results in the coming year.”