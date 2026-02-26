London Court Hears 117-Minute Recording of Alison-Madueke in Heated Exchange with Kola Aluko

Jurors at Southwark Crown Court on Tuesday listened to a 117-minute audio recording of a private conversation between former Petroleum Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke and businessman Kola Aluko.

The recording, dated May 14, 2014, was recovered from Alison-Madueke’s mobile phone and played in open court as part of ongoing proceedings.

In the conversation, Alison-Madueke referred to the support Aluko and his associate received under the Strategic Alliance Agreements (SAAs), which granted Atlantic Energy oil lifting rights.

She stated that significant backing had been given to the arrangement and expressed dissatisfaction with how the business relationship later unfolded.

The discussion also touched on Aluko’s lifestyle and public profile at the time, including references to luxury assets and prominent associations.

Alison-Madueke remarked that such visibility had attracted attention and concern in certain quarters.

At another point, she addressed rumours circulating about her and sought clarification from Aluko during the exchange. Portions of his responses were described in court as hesitant.

The conversation further referenced business transactions involving the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and concerns about financial obligations and documentation.

Alison-Madueke emphasised the need for reconciliation of outstanding issues and warned of potential regulatory scrutiny if matters were not resolved.

Aluko, in the recording, spoke about financial pressures facing his business operations and acknowledged errors in judgment. He also referred to interactions with foreign business interests and international authorities, stating his position on those engagements.

During the exchange, Alison-Madueke questioned him about a reported claim involving an $80 million demand.

The court heard that his response at that moment appeared uncertain.

Earlier in the trial, jurors were presented with evidence relating to financial liabilities, including a £214,000 demand from Continental Chauffeur Services and correspondence concerning unpaid bills.

The prosecution and defence continue to present their cases as the trial proceeds.