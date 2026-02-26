Lagos Deepens Accountability Drive as PMO Hosts Session for Govt Finance Heads, Strengthens Oversight of Parastatals

The Lagos State Government has reinforced its commitment to fiscal discipline, transparency and improved revenue performance with the successful hosting of a Knowledge Sharing Session for Heads of Finance and Accounts as well as Revenue Officers of parastatals, agencies and government-owned companies.

The session, organised by the Parastatals Monitoring Office (PMO), held at the STO Resource Centre in Alausa, brought together top financial officers across government institutions for robust engagement on strengthening public sector performance.

Participants examined the practical application of Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), automation and innovative systems to enhance accountability, improve institutional efficiency and boost internally generated revenue.

The discussions centered on setting measurable targets, tracking outcomes effectively and adopting best practices that ensure sustainable fiscal management across government entities.

The Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Parastatals Monitoring Office, Ibrahim Babajide Obanikoro, noted that the session formed part of broader reforms aimed at entrenching a performance-driven culture within Lagos State’s public institutions.

He highlighted the growing effectiveness of the Office of the Special Adviser in monitoring projects and overseeing the operations of parastatals and government-owned companies.

According to him, the office has strengthened compliance mechanisms, improved performance tracking frameworks and enhanced coordination across agencies to ensure that projects are delivered efficiently and in alignment with the administration’s development agenda.

Obanikoro explained that through systematic monitoring, regular performance reviews and data-driven assessments, the office has helped to promote transparency, reduce operational inefficiencies and ensure value for money in public expenditure.

He commended the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Olugbemiga Aina, and the entire PMO team for organising what he described as an impactful and timely knowledge-sharing platform.

The initiative underscores the Lagos State Government’s continued resolve to build efficient, transparent and results-driven public institutions capable of delivering measurable impact and responsible governance for the benefit of residents.