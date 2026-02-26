CSW Trains Human Rights Defenders on Psychosocial Support

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Christian Solidarity Worldwide-Nigeria (CSW) has trained human rights defenders in Katsina State on psychosocial support as part of efforts to strengthen their resilience and enhance their capacity to respond to increasing pressures associated with their work.

The four-day training, which began on Wednesday, brought together clergymen, lawyers, community leaders, victim survivors and journalists, equipped the participants with practical skills to manage stress, trauma, anxiety, depression and burnout often linked to human rights advocacy.

Addressing the participants, the Chief Executive Officer of CSW-Nigeria, Rev. Yunusa Nmadu, said the training was designed to tackle the often-overlooked mental health needs of human rights defenders who work under intense pressure, particularly in high-risk environments.

He said that strengthening the psychological resilience of defenders is essential in context where civic actors operate under pressure, adding that beyond legal and security interventions, psychosocial wellbeing remains critical to sustaining long-term advocacy.

He urged the participants to integrate mental health considerations into their operational frameworks, including incorporating rest periods, counselling referrals and workload management systems, to enable them to provide psychosocial support to victims for survival.

Nmadu said: “Human rights defenders regularly face threats, intimidation and emotional strain in the course of their work. This training is aimed at helping them build coping mechanisms, peer-support networks and strategies for self-care.”

He emphasised the importance of prioritising mental wellbeing, identifying signs of burnout and basic counselling techniques as critical components of sustainable advocacy.

In her presentation on trauma, the Chief Operating Officer of CSW-Nigeria, Agera Teman-Liti, admonished the participants to build emotional resilience, strengthen social support and practise mindfulness to avoid being traumatized.

Speaking on bereavement, the programme Coordinator of CSW-Nigeria, Davita Andow, urged the participants to mourn in accordance with biblical teachings and shun acts capable of making them traumatized or depressed.

One of the participants, Pastor Samuel Obagbadegun, described the training as timely, noting that many human rights defenders often prioritise the needs of victims while neglecting their own emotional wellbeing.

According to him, “This training has reminded us that we cannot pour from an empty cup. If we are not mentally and emotionally stable, our work will suffer.”

During the training, participants engaged in interactive exercises, group discussions and scenario-based learning, designed to help them apply psychosocial tools within their respective organisations and communities.