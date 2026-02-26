Breaking: INEC Fixes January 16 for Presidential, N’Assembly Elections

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Saturday, 16th January 2027 for Presidential and National Assembly elections.

The Commission had earlier fixed Saturday, 20th February 2027 for the Presidential and National Assembly Elections and Saturday, 6th March 2027 for the Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections pursuant to the Electoral Act, 2022.

National Commissioner, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Mohammed Haruna in a statement issued Thursday in Abuja said the governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections will now hold on Saturday, 6th February 2027.

He noted: “Following the repeal of the Electoral Act, 2022 and the enactment of the Electoral Act, 2026, which introduced adjustments to statutory timelines governing pre-election and electoral activities, the Commission has reviewed and realigned the Schedule to ensure full compliance with the new legal framework.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC approved and issued a Revised Timetable and Schedule of Activities for the 2027 general election.

“Accordingly, the Commission has resolved as follows: Presidential and National Assembly Elections will now hold on Saturday, 16th January 2027.

“Governorship and State Houses of Assembly Elections will now hold on Saturday, 6th February 2027.”

Haruna added that in accordance with the approved Schedule of Activities, conduct of party primaries, including resolution of disputes arising from primaries, would commence on 23rd April 2026 and end on 30th May 2026.

He noted that Presidential and National Assembly campaigns would commence on 19th August 2026, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly campaigns would commence on 9th September 2026.

Haruna said: “As provided by law, campaigns shall end 24 hours before Election Day. Political parties are strongly advised to adhere strictly to these timelines. The Commission will enforce compliance with the law.”

He explained that the revised timetable and Schedule of activities for the 2027 general election reflecting these adjustments have been issued and could be accessed on the Commission’s official website and other official communication platforms.

In addition, Haruna stressed that the Osun State Governorship Election, earlier fixed for Saturday, 8th August 2026, has been rescheduled to Saturday, 15th August 2026.

He said the Commission noted that some activities in respect of the Ekiti and Osun Governorship Elections have already been conducted.

Haruna stated: “However, the remaining activities will now be implemented strictly in accordance with the Electoral Act, 2026.”

He maintained that the revised dates are consistent with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and the Electoral Act, 2026.

The commission reiterated that the successful conduct of the forthcoming elections remained a collective responsibility.

It, therefore, called on all stakeholders to cooperate in ensuring peaceful, credible and inclusive elections that reflect the sovereign will of the Nigerian people.