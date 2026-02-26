Benue APC Stakeholders Urge Alia to Reconcile with Akume, Fault Shettima’s Counsel

Concerned stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue State have called on Governor Hyacinth Alia to demonstrate humility and political maturity by reconciling with the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, warning that any sustained rift could imperil the party’s cohesion ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a strongly worded statement issued in Abuja on Tuesday, the group expressed “deep concern” over what it described as “revisionist narratives” surrounding the political evolution of the APC in Benue State and the circumstances that produced Governor Alia as the party’s flag bearer in 2023.

The stakeholders insisted that Senator Akume, a former governor and immediate past Minister of Special Duties,“ spearheaded the formation, consolidation and electoral victories of the APC in Benue,” adding that he played a central role in rallying party structures, mobilising grassroots support, and facilitating consensus that eventually led to Alia’s emergence as candidate.

“History must not be distorted for political convenience; without Senator Akume’s leadership, sacrifice, and political capital, the APC would not have recorded the sweeping victory it achieved in Benue State in 2023,” they stated.

In their statement signed by the duo of Mr. Tivlumun Terseer and Comrade John Terngu who are both President and Secretary, respectively, the group also reacted to recent comments attributed to Vice President Kashim Shettima, which they claimed downplayed Akume’s pivotal role in the state’s APC structure.

While reaffirming their loyalty to the presidency and to Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the stakeholders described the Vice President’s position as “misinformed and detached from the political realities on ground in Benue.”

“It is on record that Senator Akume not only midwifed the APC’s structure in Benue but led reconciliation efforts after internal crises, funded mobilisation activities, and deployed his goodwill across senatorial districts to ensure victory at the polls,” they stated.

Drawing parallels with political developments in other states, the stakeholders cited how differences between governors and political leaders were resolved through dialogue and mutual respect rather than public posturing.

In Rivers State, they noted, tensions between former Governor Nyesom Wike and his successor, Siminalayi Fubara, eventually required high-level interventions to prevent a total breakdown of governance and party structure.

“The lesson from Rivers,” they argued, “is that unresolved political ego can snowball into institutional crisis.

“Similarly, in Lagos State, the long-standing relationship between President Tinubu and successive governors has been anchored on consultation, loyalty, and acknowledgment of political leadership.

“From Babatunde Fashola to Akinwunmi Ambode and Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the stakeholders said the continuity of progressive governance in Lagos has been sustained by respect for party hierarchy and structures.

“Political mentorship and succession are delicate processes,” the Benue APC group stated. “Where governors have thrived, it is often because they recognised and respected the structures and leaders that brought them to power.”

The stakeholders warned that any attempt to marginalise Senator Akume or diminish his influence within the Benue APC could fracture the party ahead of the 2027 elections, when President Tinubu is expected to seek re-election.

“As the SGF and one of the highest-ranking political office holders from the North-Central, Senator Akume’s stature is not merely personal—it is institutional. Undermining him weakens the APC’s bargaining strength in Benue and the wider North-Central zone,” the statement added.

They urged Governor Alia to adopt a conciliatory tone and approach, emphasising that humility in leadership is not a sign of weakness but of strategic wisdom.

“No governor succeeds in isolation; the 2023 victory was a collective effort; to exceed that performance in 2027, Benue APC must remain united under tested leadership,” they said.

The group concluded by calling on party faithful across the 23 local government areas of the state to rally around Senator Akume as the political leader of the APC in Benue, stressing that a divided house would only embolden opposition forces.

“With 2027 on the horizon, this is the time for consolidation, not fragmentation; respect for party elders, unity of purpose, and strategic alignment with the presidency are indispensable if Benue is to remain a stronghold of the APC,” the stakeholders declared.

The group equally dropped a caution warning to “those feasting on the huge allocations to Benue State to deploy decency in dealing with dire political situations in Benue State.”