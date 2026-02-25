Tinubu Decorates Disu as Acting IGP

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has decorated Acting Inspector-General of Police, Mr Tunji Disu with his new rank at the State House, Abuja.

The decoration ceremony, which followed his swearing-in, took place at the first floor office of the President during an expanded session attended by top government and security officials including National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu; Chief of Staff to the President, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila; Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, and the immediate past IGP, Kayode Egbetokun.

Tinubu, who pinned the new insignia on Disu’s uniform commended the outgoing IGP Egbetokun for his service to the nation.

Disu’s appointment came just 48 days before his scheduled retirement on April 13, 2026, when he would have reached the mandatory retirement age of 60 years.

However, under the amended Police Act, which allows Inspector-General of Police to serve a four year tenure regardless of age, Disu may remain for the next couple of years.

Until his elevation, Disu served as Assistant Inspector-General of Police at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Annex, Alagbon, Lagos.

He previously held strategic roles, including Commissioner of Police in Rivers State and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

