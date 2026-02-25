  • Wednesday, 25th February, 2026

Sokoto State Gov Launches N1bn Ramadan Feeding Programme

Nigeria | 18 seconds ago

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto
 

Governor Ahmed Aliyu of Sokoto State has announced a N1 billion allocation for the 2026 Ramadan Feeding Programme, aiming to provide approximately 34,000 meals daily to vulnerable residents across the state.

The programme will run in 170 feeding centres, an increase from 155 last year, with 15 additional centres strategically located in underserved areas.

The expanded programme targets widows, orphans, the elderly, and displaced persons, reflecting the state government’s commitment to social welfare.

Governor Aliyu emphasized the importance of compassion and community support during the holy month.

“We are determined to ensure that no one goes hungry during Ramadan,” Governor Aliyu said. “This programme is not just about providing food; it is about showing compassion and strengthening the bonds within our communities.”

The state government has directed local government chairmen to work with community leaders to identify beneficiaries and ensure smooth implementation.

Religious leaders and civil society organisations have welcomed the initiative, praising the governor’s focus on citizen welfare.

The programme will run throughout Ramadan across all 23 local government areas of the state, expected to commence in late February or early March, depending on the moon sighting.

