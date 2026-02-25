  • Tuesday, 24th February, 2026

SIFAX Foundation Trains 90 Lagos Students on AI Skills

The Ajoke Ayisat Afolabi Foundation, the CSR arm of the SIFAX Group, in partnership with the World Bank, has trained over ninety students of the State Senior Secondary School, Oyewole, Agege in Orile Agege Local Government Area, Lagos State, as part of its series of ongoing Community Connections Campaign Projects in Nigeria.

The training, aimed at empowering students with practical technology skills to help them improve their education, secure jobs, and become self-employed in the long term, covered various areas, including computer literacy, machine learning, and the use of Artificial Intelligence.

Representatives were selected from different classes across the school, with the hope that they would be able to transfer the skills acquired to their colleagues.

According to Mrs. Foluke Ademokun, the Executive Coordinator of the foundation, “this initiative is part of a series of efforts to address the issue of youth unemployment and skills gap in the country and it’s expected to benefit not only the students but also the community at large, as the students would be able to apply the skills acquired to improve their lives and contribute to the economic development of their communities”

Responding on behalf of the school management, the Vice Principal of the school, Mrs Sherifat Ajala, appreciated and commended AAAF for excellent facilitation and the opportunity given to the students to interact with the best minds who facilitated at the training.

