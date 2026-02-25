Monimichelle Boss Calls for ‘State of Emergency’  on NPFL after Decline in Global Ranking

A Sports Facility Expert, Ebi Egbe, has called for a ‘developmental state of emergency’ in Nigerian football following the recent decline in the global ranking of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Egbe who is the CEO of Monimichelle Sports Facilities Construction Limited, insisted that the decline of the NPFL to 91st from 76th in the latest global ranking by the International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) was a “clear reflection of the country’s long-standing neglect of critical football infrastructure.”

The Monimichele Chief Executive who is an internationally certified groundsman, stressed that Nigeria cannot expect to compete with leading football nations without first addressing the poor condition and shortage of standard playing facilities.

“We can’t build something on nothing,” Egbe stated bluntly, stressing that substandard pitches remain one of the biggest obstacles to football growth in the country.

He explained that many football pitches across Nigeria fall short of FIFA and CAF standards, putting Nigerian clubs at a disadvantage position when compared with their counterparts from other countries with modern infrastructure.

Egbe noted that even the most technically gifted teams struggle to express themselves fully on poor playing surfaces.

“Good pitches guarantee at least 70 percent success rate,” he noted, stressing that: “If a team is technically sound but cannot demonstrate its tactical strength because of a bad pitch, it will definitely affect results.”

He therefore opined that infrastructure deficiencies are directly linked to Nigeria’s declining competitiveness both on the continent and globally.

The Monimichelle boss urged governments and football administrators to prioritise the construction and rehabilitation of standard stadiums nationwide.

Egbe whose company constructed the Remo Stars Stadium turf in Ikenne and has been certified by both CAF and FIFA as meeting the global standards, emphasized that quality infrastructure is the foundation for player development, improved club performances, and stronger international representation.

With Nigeria’s domestic league losing ground to better equipped African rivals in continental club football, Egbe warned that failure to act quickly could further weaken the country’s football status.

He therefore concludes that stakeholders must invest in modern facilities capable of restoring the NPFL’s credibility and helping Nigerian clubs compete more effectively on the global stage.