Kumuyi Canvasses National Transformation Through Individual ’Turning Points’

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has emphasised the critical need for a “turning point” in the lives of Nigerians to foster national development.

Speaking at a World Press Conference yesterday, in Port Harcourt, ahead of his “Global Crusade with Kumuyi” programme, tagged, “Turning Point,” Kumuyi articulated a vision where personal spiritual and moral renewals act as catalysts for broader societal change.

He stated that since a nation was built upon families, and families were composed of individuals, a positive shift in an individual’s direction inevitably impacted the community and the country at large.

Kumuyi explained that the mission of the crusade “is to bring the love of Christ to everyone and for everyone to have a turning point in their lives”.

He stated, “When we say turning point, in every area and in all areas of our lives, our believing to be a turning point for the whole community and for our whole state, and for the extensive coverage, the world in general. Turning point for everyone is by faith, by grace, by the power of the Spirit.

“Actually, we understand the social situation, the situation with the whole country, community is based on individuals, because individuals make up the families, the families make up the nation and there is a turning point for the better.”

Responding to questions from journalists on the country’s leadership, Kumuyi stated that the current social and economic challenges were deeply rooted in the actions and attitudes of individuals within all levels of society, including leaders and influencers.

He stressed that a “turning point” was not a concept that existed in a vacuum but a lived experience that influenced how people led, governed, and interacted within their communities.

He urged those in positions of power to consider the legacy they wish to leave behind, suggesting that a heart-centred transformation would lead to more selfless and effective leadership, which was especially pertinent as the 2027 elections approached.

Kumuyi expressed a firm belief that such internal changes would manifest in improved policies, a stronger economy, and a more harmonious society.

He added, “What we do goes on record that at our time, this is what we brought to the community. And even if we think personally and selfishly, and we think, okay, what legacy do I want to leave behind, it’s still to our advantage, whether it’s political or financial or institutional or industry.

“It is still to our advantage if we have a turning point on the inside, turning point for our families and turning point for the community.”

He stated, “The community will be so glad and, you know, praise God for us and we’ll be glad to show that we made a change, positive change in our own time.

“So, I want to plead with everyone that whether we’re ruling, guiding or whatever, we have the desire as well as the humility to tell the Lord we need a turning point.

“And the Lord will answer our prayers, give us all a turning point and also give our nation a turning point.”

Wife of the General Superintendent, Mrs. Esther Kumuyi, urged Christians and non-Christians to connect with the ongoing Global Crusade with Kumuyi (GCK) taking place in Port Harcourt.

She emphasised that God had a specific plan for everyone participating in the crusade, whether in person or virtually from around the world, highlighting the inclusive nature of the event.

Mrs. Kumuyi stated that the programme was designed to impact leaders, the laity, and individuals from all walks of life, regardless of their current spiritual standing or the challenges they might be facing.

While welcoming the General Superintendent, Coordinating Overseer, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, South-South region, Pastor Pius Idume, disclosed that the crusade was scheduled to commence today (Wednesday) evening, kicking off a series of spiritually charged activities designed to impact diverse groups within the community.

According to Idume, “Following the opening crusade, the programme will continue on Thursday and Friday with the ‘All Believers Conference’, then shift its focus to the younger generation on Saturday with the ‘Youth Impact’ session, which is slated to take place at the Rivers State University Convocation Arena.”