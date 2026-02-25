Ikokwu Calls for Responsible Storytelling, Warns against Media Abuse

Sunday Ehigiator

A media analyst and anchor at Arise News, Dr. Constance Ikokwu, has urged aspiring journalists to embrace ethical and responsible storytelling, warning that the media’s influence can either strengthen society or fuel destruction.

Delivering a lecture titled: ‘Stories That Matter: Media, Power, Responsibility,’ recently at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam Campus, Anambra State, Ikokwu stressed that journalism is far more than just the transmission of information.

She said: “In every society, stories shape the way people understand the world around them. Journalism and mass communication go far beyond simply reporting events; they help define meaning.”

Ikokwu reminded students that every report carries a deeper implication.

“A story is not just a collection of facts. A story is a narrative that carries a message, and every journalist must constantly ask: ‘What is the message behind what I am reporting” she stated, adding that “journalism is not merely a profession but a civic duty.”

Citing the 1994 Rwandan genocide, Ikokwu illustrated how dangerous the media can become when used irresponsibly.

“Instead of informing society, it fueled violence and mass murder,” she said, referencing how radio broadcasts were used to incite hatred that led to the deaths of more than 800,000 people.

In contrast, she pointed to the killing of George Floyd in 2020 as an example of media driving accountability.

“Without sustained attention both online and in mainstream media, it might have become another forgotten tragedy,” she said, noting that storytelling helped spark global protests and policy conversations on racial injustice.

Speaking on Nigeria’s experience during the #EndSARS protests, Ikokwu said: “The media may not always tell people what to think, but it often tells them what to think about.”

She added that: “Silence can be as powerful as coverage,” stressing that prolonged attention to police brutality complaints forced national and international engagement.

On the watchdog role of the press, she reminded students that the media is regarded as the Fourth Estate. “Its responsibility is to question authority, demand accountability, and expose abuse of power,” she said.

Warning against misinformation, she referenced the 2003 Iraq War, noting that widely reported but unverified claims about weapons of mass destruction had grave consequences. “Responsible journalism must prioritize accuracy over speed, context over sensationalism, and humanity over the desire for attention or clicks,” she cautioned.

Addressing the realities of the digital age, Ikokwu said: “Information travels faster than ever before, and anyone can publish content to a global audience within seconds.”

Despite this, she insisted that “the fundamental principles of journalism remain the same-verify information, provide context, and act with integrity.”

She concluded by challenging students to reflect on their values, saying: “Journalism is a choice about values as much as it is a career path. Will I chase relevance or responsibility? Will I amplify truth or echo power? Will I use my voice to inform society or to manipulate it? These choices determine the kind of journalist, or citizen, they become.”