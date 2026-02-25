  • Wednesday, 25th February, 2026

ICPC Investigation Stalls El-Rufai’s Arraignment

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

The ongoing investigation of former Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), on Wednesday, stalled his arraignment by the Department of State Services (DSS)

El-Rufai’s arraignment, which was scheduled for Wednesday before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik of the Federal High Court in Abuja could not go on due to the absence of the former governor in court.

When the matter was called, DSS lawyer, Oluwole Aladedoye (SAN), informed the court that though the matter was scheduled for the defendant to take his plea, he was yet to be released to them by the sister agency.

Aladedoye said he already had a discussion with the counsel for the ex-governor and had agreed to come another date.

Responding, Oluwole Iyamu (SAN), who confirmed Aladedoye’s submission, however, raised the issue of bail for his client.

Justice Abdulmalik fixed February 25 for El-Rufai’s arraignment.(NAN)

