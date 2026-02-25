Hydrographer of the Federation, Rear Admiral Olugbode, Congratulates Disu on Appointment as Acting IGP

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The National Hydrographic Agency (NHA) has congratulated AIG Tunji Olatunji Disu on his appointment as acting Inspector-General of Police by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing the elevation as a recognition of merit, professionalism and dedicated service.

The congratulatory message was conveyed by the Hydrographer of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Rear Admiral Ayo Olugbode, who said the appointment reflected Disu’s exemplary leadership and commitment to national service.

“On behalf of my family and the staff of the National Hydrographic Agency, I extend my warm felicitations to AIG Tunji Olatunji Disu on his well-deserved appointment as Acting Inspector-General of Police of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Olugbode said.

He described the appointment as “a clear recognition of his exemplary professionalism, outstanding leadership, and unwavering dedication to the service of our great nation”.

According to Olugbode, Disu’s record of integrity, discipline and operational excellence has continued to inspire confidence within the Nigeria Police Force and among citizens across the country.

Expressing confidence in the new acting IGP’s leadership, the NHA chief said the Police Force would be further strengthened and strategically repositioned to tackle evolving security challenges and deepen public trust in law enforcement.

He also offered prayers for divine guidance and good health as Disu assumes the responsibilities of the office.

“As he assumes the onerous responsibilities of this high office, I pray that Almighty God will grant him wisdom, good health, and continued success in the discharge of his duties in service to our dear country,” he said.