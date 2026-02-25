Gunmen Shoot at Peter Obi in Benin as Suspected Thugs Attack ADC Supporters

Chuks Okocha in Abuja and Felix Omoh-Asun in Benin





Presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, was reportedly shot at by gunmen in Benin City, Edo State, yesterday.

According to a statement by Ibrahim Umar, Obi was on his way to the residence of former APC Chairman, Chief John Oyegun, when his convoy came under sporadic shots.

While vehicles in the convoy sustained damage, including shattered windshields and tyres, Obi was reported to have escaped unharmed.

The identity of the attackers and the motive behind the shooting remained unknown as of press time.

A statement by Peter Obi Media Reach gave more details of the incident.

‘’On Tuesday, unidentified gunmen brazenly trailed and shot at the convoy of Mr Peter Obi, the 2023 Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party and the leading candidate for the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the upcoming 2027 elections.

‘’As Obi and his team approached the residence of esteemed elder statesman and former Governor of Edo State, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, the attackers struck with reckless abandon.

‘’Peter Obi Media Reach (POMR) has received an overwhelming number of inquiries from concerned individuals both domestically and internationally regarding the safety of our Principal.

‘’We unequivocally confirm the attack and assure all supporters, worldwide, that Mr. Obi and the other ADC leaders present in Edo remain unharmed and safe from the assault.

‘’In a brief address following the event, while displaying the cartridges used by the assailants, Obi expressed profound disappointment that such a heinous act could occur at the home of a respected figure like Chief Oyegun, who has served the state with honour and integrity.

‘’POMR calls on Nigerians and international democratic observers to take note of the alarming threats made in July 2025 by Governor Monday Okpebholo, who warned Mr Peter Obi against entering the state without permission.

‘’This threat issued in response to Obi’s charitable visit to a health institution was later refuted by the governor but highlights a troubling pattern.

‘’We firmly reiterate that, as a presidential aspirant, Mr Obi is entitled to freely travel and associate within Nigeria, as protected by Section 41 of our Constitution. Attempts to restrict this right will not be tolerated.”

According to reports, the gunmen, suspected to be political thugs swooped on supporters of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) supporters shortly after the defection of former Edo Labour Party (LP), governorship candidate, Olumide Akpata, to the ADC.

The Edo State Police Command confirmed the report through its spokesperson, ASP Eno Ikoedem, who said, shortly after the event concluded, a group of suspected hoodlums disrupted the premises and chased attendees away.

“Some plastic chairs and canopies were damaged during the incident. No casualties were reported,” disclosing that the personnel of the Command responded swiftly to the distress call, prompting the suspects to flee the scene.

“Security has since been reinforced around the premises, and normalcy has been fully restored. The situation remains under control while investigations are ongoing to arrest the perpetrators of this crime,” she said.

Eyes witnesses said the suspected thugs, who came in several vehicles allegedly moved from the Secretariat to Chief Oyegun’s house where the dignitaries were having meeting and shattered the classes of the vehicle parked outside the house.

Confirming the incident, the ADC Party Chairman, Kenneth Odion, fingered the ruling party in the state for the alleged attack, saying the thugs stormed the secretariat after Obi and other dignitaries had left the venue of the defection.