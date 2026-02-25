Gunmen Kill Two Soldiers, One Vigilance Group Member, Police Neutralise Seven Bandits in Bauchi

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Two Soldiers attached to the 33 Artillery Brigade, Bauchi State, and a vigilance group member were yesterday killed during a violent encounter with bandits in Gwana District of Alkaleri Local Government Area of the state.

The confirmation of the development was made by the State Police Command through the PPRO, SP Nafiu Habib, in a statement made available to journalists last Monday.

According to him, the development followed a bandit attack on the community and the Joint Task Force (JTF) base at Gwana District, Alkaleri LGA, on February 22, 2026, at about 1632hrs.

The Police Command stated that: “Three members of the affected community were also abducted and not fewer than seven bandits were neutralised by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the Police (AKU) during the gun duel.”

The Command further disclosed that already, additional security forces have been deployed to restore order, protect displaced civilians, and prevent further attacks.

The Commissioner of Police, Sani-Omolori Aliyu, assured the public that monitoring and intelligence gathering are ongoing to track and arrest the fleeing assailants and rescue victims. The Command promised that further updates would be provided as the situation unfolded.

Meanwhile, residents of the affected areas have started moving en masse to neighbouring states of Gombe, Plateau, and Adamawa following recent attacks by bandits, leading to several deaths.

A source from the area told journalists that throughout last week, most of the villages in the area were attacked by the bandits, killing people and inflicting serious injuries on several others.

A resident, who pleaded anonymity, said that some of the villages have been deserted by the inhabitants who are afraid of the attacks by the bandits in the absence of security personnel in the area.

“The people are appealing for quick intervention by the state government and security agencies to restore sanity in the villages,” he said.

Also, the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Bauchi State chapter, has expressed profound concern and deep sadness over the escalating wave of banditry and insecurity in Alkaleri Local Government Area, particularly in Gwana, Duguri, and adjoining communities. The PRP in a statement signed by Hon. Abbas Abba, state chairman, stated that: “These areas have become increasingly volatile in recent weeks, largely due to their proximity to expansive forests bordering neighbouring states.”

It added that: “We unequivocally condemn the heinous attacks that have resulted in the loss of innocent lives, including the recent tragic killing of four residents during an armed assault in Kafi village, and the injuries sustained by many others.

“These acts of violence, including abductions, armed clashes, and cattle rustling, pose a grave threat to the peace and security of our communities and undermine the developmental progress of Bauchi State.

“While we acknowledge and appreciate the swift response of security agencies in containing these criminal acts, it is painfully evident that the menace is intensifying and demands a more decisive, sustained approach.”

According to the PRP, “Tackling the underlying issues that foster criminality, such as poverty, lack of education, and youth unemployment, is crucial. These factors often create breeding grounds for criminal elements, and addressing them will help dismantle the cycle of violence.”

The PRP assured the residents that it remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote peace, security, and sustainable development in Bauchi State.

It concluded: “We call on all stakeholders—community leaders, residents, and security agencies—to remain vigilant, resilient, and united in overcoming these challenges. Let us work together to restore peace and ensure a safe environment for all. Together, we can build a safer Bauchi State.”

As of the time of filing the report, the state Police Command has yet to issue an official statement, as the Command assured the people that it was still gathering the necessary information and data before issuing any official document.